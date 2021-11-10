JUMPERTOWN - The Hickory Flat Rebels and Lady Rebels traveled to Prentiss County to take on Jumpertown in a pair of contests. The Lady Rebels won their game 47-44, while the Rebels lost their contest 73-61.

(G) Hickory Flat 47 - Jumpertown 44

The Lady Rebels and Lady Cardinals went shot for shot in the first quarter, ending the quarter tied 10-10 before a second quarter surge by Hickory Flat. Nine first-half points by both Morgan Green and Abby Tatum propelled the Lady Rebels to a 15-4 second-quarter advantage and a double-digit lead going into the locker room at halftime.

The Lady Rebels kept up the pressure during the third quarter, maintaining a double-digit lead going into the final quarter. However, a 20-11 run by Jumpertown threatened the once comfortable lead deep into the fourth quarter. The Lady Rebels were able to make enough stops late to hang on for the 47-44 win.

Tatum led the team in points, with 18 off of six made three-pointers, while Green finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Vonterrica Garner finished with six rebounds and seven assists, setting her teammates up for their scoring days.

(B) Jumpertown 73 - Hickory Flat 61

The Rebels were unable to follow up the girls' performance with a win, as a hot shooting night from Jumpertown propelled the Cardinals to a 73-61 win.

Despite nine point, four rebound first-halves from both Drew Wilson and Ty Webb, the Rebels found themselves down 41-31 at halftime thanks to six made three-pointers by Jumpertown. The Cardinals were able to maintain that lead throughout the rest of the contest, stopping any momentum from Hickory Flat, en route to a 73-61 win.

Logan King led the Rebels in scoring with 20 points, while Wilson chipped in 15. Webb finished with 12 points and four rebounds off of the bench.

