HICKORY FLAT • Hickory Flat welcomed the Falkner Eagles to town for the final two games in the first day of the Hickory Flat Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday. Hickory Flat came out on top in both contests, however Falkner nearly overcame double-digit halftime deficits in each game to make Hickory Flat’s victories hard-earned ones.
(G) Hickory Flat 53 - Falkner 43
The Lady Rebels defeated the Lady Eagles 53-43 despite a second half surge from Falkner.
Hickory Flat opened the game with an edge in overall activity, riding an advantage in offensive rebounds as well as turnovers forced due to Hickory Flat’s relentless full-court press. The Lady Rebels took a 39-18 advantage into the locker room at halftime, however Falkner seemed prepared to counter Hickory Flat’s defensive effort after the break.
Falkner outscored the Lady Rebels 11-3 in the 3rd quarter, and opened the 4th on a 9-4 run to bring a 20-plus point halftime deficit to within 7 midway through the 4th quarter. The halftime hole was just too deep to climb out of, however, as Hickory Flat maintained a high energy level on defense and held on for a 53-43 victory.
“I have two words that I used every day with my team, and that’s attitude and effort,” Hickory Flat head coach Brent Kuhl said post-tournament, discussing his team’s energy level.
“It shows how much they’re willing to work hard to play that way for an entire game.”
Abby Tatum led the Lady Rebels in scoring with 16.
(B) Hickory Flat 64 - Falkner 57
The Rebels defeated the Eagles 64-57 in a game that mirrored the girls’ game played between these two schools just prior.
Hickory Flat utilized a 15-2 second quarter run to take a 33-21 advantage into halftime, and later extended that lead to 50-37 at the end of the 3rd. This was mainly thanks to scoring efforts from Logan King, who went on to lead the Rebels in scoring with 19, as well as Drew Wilson, who chipped in 12.
Falkner showed signs of life in the fourth quarter, bringing the score to within 4 late in the quarter behind the efforts of Daylon Crum and Rodrigo Ruedas. Crum and Ruedas combined for 18 points in the 4th, but the Rebels held on for the victory 64-57. “We’re proud but we’re not satisfied,” Hickory Flat head coach Zach Carnell said post-tournament.