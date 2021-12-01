HICKORY FLAT - Hickory Flat Attendance Center played host to a Thanksgiving basketball tournament over the break, and featured the Hickory Flat Rebels and Lady Rebels, the Pine Grove Panthers and Lady Panthers, and the Walnut Wildcats, along with several other out-of-area teams.
While all the featured area teams played competitively in the two-day, pool-style tournament, the Pine Grove Lady Panthers shined brightest of all the area teams, winning their pool after wins against both Hickory Flat and Wheeler.
"Overall, we did well enough to win, but not well enough to my liking," Lady Panthers head coach Katie Bates said after her team's pool-winning 53-45 victory against Wheeler. "Wheeler is a good team, very well coached with really good players. They made their run, but I was really proud of the fact that, while we did get rattled, but we got our composure back and made our run."
The Lady Panthers were able to clinch the win over Wheeler thanks to renewed focus on rebounding in the fourth quarter, stopping second chance points that Wheeler took advantage of to take a 34-31 lead into the fourth quarter, as well as a 13-point scoring outburst from Ellie Fryar, who finished with 18 for the game. Lana Rowland led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 21.
All three local boys teams who appeared, Pine Grove, Walnut, and Hickory Flat, split their pair of contests for the tournament.
The Panthers defeated the previously unbeaten Nettleton in their first contest 75-47 before falling in the finals of their pool 51-31 to South Pontotoc. Walnut nearly defeated Alcorn Central in their first game, taking a 50-26 lead into halftime before falling 73-67, after being outscored 47-17 in the second half. Walnut defeated Thrasher 79-62 the next day. Hickory Flat defeated Thrasher 58-34 in their first contest before falling to Alcorn Central 48-41 in the finals of their pool.
The Lady Rebels dropped both of their contests, falling to Pine Grove 57-29 before being defeated by Alcorn Central 51-26 in the consolation game.