ACKERMAN • Jacob Hopkins said he felt like his Pine Grove team needed “at least 10 runs” coming into Monday night’s Game 3 at Choctaw County.
They did that and more in just one inning.
The senior infielder laced a 2-run home run in the midst of an 11-run top of the third as the Panthers pulled away with a 17-6 win to clinch a spot in the Class 2A North final.
Pine Grove (24-7) will face Division 1-2A foe East Union in the North final, starting on Friday. The Urchins swept the regular season series.
It marks the second straight North final appearance for the Panthers despite jumping up a classification this season.
“We got to the first one in program history last year and to get back in 2A, and go through a team like (Choctaw County), who is really good, it just makes me really proud of the program,” said Pine Grove head coach Matt King. “You know, the group that we had last year had played together for so long. I don’t know the stats on how many innings we lost, or how many at-bats we had lost, or the amount of production we lost, but to step back into with (Jacob) Hopkins, Carson (Rowland) and Brice (Lindley) leading the way, and got some younger guys to fill in roles and became as good of a team as we were last year. I think it says a lot about the program. I think it says a lot about the legacy they’re going to leave.”
Choctaw County inched out to a 3-0 lead in the first, forcing a quick pitching change to sophomore lefty Peyton Cornelius.
Carson Rowland sparked the third-inning onslaught with a two-run, no-doubter. Two batters later, Hopkins matched it, taking the lead for good.
The Panthers had nine of their 15 hits in the third.
“When we get our bats going it’s hard to stop,” said Hopkins. “We’ll hit you like a train. It’s something special.”
Hopkins was 4 for 4 with two doubles, a homer, one walk and 5 RBIs.
“If you want to see what a baseball player looks like, and what he does, how he handles himself, and what a leader looks like, that’s Jacob Hopkins,” King said.
Choctaw County’s C.J. Clark tried to rally his team back in the game with a solo home run in third, and a two-run jack in the fourth to dwindle the lead to five.
Cornelius settled in to silence the rest of the Chargers, earning the win in 5 2/3 innings of work, giving up three runs on seven hits, four strikeouts and two walks.
“I felt good with Peyton coming out of the bullpen,” said King. “I hate we had to go to him that early but he competed and gave us a chance.”
Adding to the offensive party, catcher Gabe Roberts tattooed a 2-run homer in the sixth. Then, Pine Grove scored four runs in the seventh on RBI doubles from Hopkins and Gehrig Shinall, plus a 2-RBI single from Tanner Pannell.
Roberts was 3 for 5 with a double, a home run, and 2 RBIs. Shinall, Brice Lindley and Coy Childs each had multiple hits.