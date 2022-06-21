NEW ALBANY • Ripley lost in Monday's NEMCABB tournament opener by a 3-2 final as Houston came through with walkoff RBI single to grab the decision.
The Hilltoppers utilized a bunt single and then stole second to get in scoring position with one out in the bottom of the seventh. The next batter up delivered the game clincher to eliminate the Tigers.
The loss spoiled a combined five hitter for Ty Long and Cooper Davis with nine strikeouts.
"We had runners in scoring position with less than two outs several times and struck out at the plate instead of getting more runs," Ripley coach Joel Gafford said. "You know going in Coach Gabbertt has them very good at taking bags and we did nothing to stop them on the bases. And they sacrificed their guys in when they did have them in scoring position where we didn’t."
Ripley had a golden opportunity to blow the game open in the top of the sixth as the first two batters, Will Caviness and Jack Fortune singled and reached. A sacrifice bunt by Evan Goolsby moved the runners up to second and third with one out.
Houston opted not to pitch to the next batter, Davis, with first base open after he had burned the Hilltoppers with a RBI double in the fourth. A strikeout for the second out was crucial in limiting the damage that Ripley would do with runners in scoring position.
Ripley was able to plate one run after drawing a two-out walk, but a grounder to first ended the frame with the bases full of Tigers.
The Tigers had another opportunity in the aforementioned fourth as Goolsby singled and took second on a wild pitch. Davis followed with a smash to left for the RBI double that gave the Tigers the 1-0 lead.
However, a strikeout and fly ball to center ended the frame with the runner still at second.