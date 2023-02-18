rip-2023-02-19-sport-pg-bskb-1

Pine Grove senior Jack Hudson hit the game-winning 3-pointer to beat the buzzer in a 60-57 win over Calhoun City in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs on Saturday night. Hudson finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds. 

 By Sean Akins

CALHOUN CITY • Jack Hudson had the brightest moment of his injury-riddled senior season.

