CALHOUN CITY • Jack Hudson had the brightest moment of his injury-riddled senior season.
The 6-foot-2 guard has been hampered with a broken left hand since early January, playing most of the stretch run of the season with a cast or brace.
In a bold move of confidence, Hudson shed the brace and played with full use of both hands on Saturday night, where he delivered Pine Grove another Class 2A playoff win with a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 60-57 win over Calhoun City in the second-round matchup.
Hudson led the defending champs (23-8) with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
“He came to me today and said, ‘Coach, I’m leaving the brace off,’” said Pine Grove head coach Jake Walker. “He had trouble all week catching the ball against the press. Just seeing his confidence with that brace off that hand, and playing like the old Jack, hitting big shots and getting huge rebounds. He was flying all over the place. I’m super proud of him for having a night like this and a moment like that.”
Hudson nearly sealed the win earlier than his late-game heroic shot, when he had an open layup attempt roll off the rim under 30 seconds left, which allowed the Wildcats to take advantage with a layup in transition to tie the game at 57-57.
“Ultimately, we want to hold the ball there with 30 seconds left and if we don’t get something clean, we will hold for the final shot, but Jack got an opportunity and just missed it,” said Walker. “He redeemed himself later after that missed layup.”
Pine Grove led 33-30 at the half behind 11 first-half points from Jamas Cox.
The 6-foot-3 senior forward was held in check in the second half, scoring on a basket in the third for his final points of the night, finishing with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
With Calhoun City slowing Cox in the second half in the paint, the Panthers took advantage with the 3-ball from the perimeter.
Pine Grove hit five of their seven 3-pointers after the break, including three from senior guard Hayden Holcomb, one from Brittan Fryar and the last the game-winner from Hudson.
Holcomb’s trio of treys placed him with 13 points on the night.
“We were 2 for 11 at halftime, and I don’t know what we finished at, I haven’t looked at it, but we hit a few big ones in the second half,” Walker said. “Hayden stepped up and hit some big shots. He’s just one of those kids, it doesn’t bother him. Mistakes doesn’t bother him, quick shot doesn’t bother him, he’s just hit huge shots for us because he’s pretty much unshakeable. He’s going to let it fly if he’s open.”
Fryar added nine points in the win.
Pine Grove will advance to Wednesday’s 2A quarterfinal, held at Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena, where they’ll take on Northside at 8:30 p.m. for a spot in Jackson.
Walker believes that Saturday’s win in a tough environment at Calhoun City and last year’s title run has prepared his team for whatever the Gators can throw at them.
“Tonight, as far as athleticism and Calhoun City getting after us, and us having to handle the pressure and speed, Coach (Daren) Coffey has them so well-coached. And in our practice we don’t have that type of speed and athleticism outside of our top guys, so being able to come on the road and survive this test, I think it does nothing but prepare us,” said Walker. “I know Northside is going to have a lot more length, obviously that’ll provide issues of its own, but this group has been through it, they’re battle tested, I’ll take them wherever and we’ll play whoever. Hopefully, we can get them ready.”