BIGGERSVILLE • Jake Walker knew his team would get tested this week.
After a three-point win over West Union and a 12-point loss to defending 1A champions Biggersville, the final exam came on Saturday, where Pine Grove escaped with a 47-44 win over McEvans at the BIGG Classic to move to 9-3 on the season.
While pleased to have the win, Walker wasn’t shy with his dissatisfaction with his team’s play on Saturday, particularly with 26 turnovers.
“It’s definitely not a feather (in our cap). I’m a ‘How did you play?’ type-guy,” said Walker. “I’m thrilled with any win. That’s what I told them. I wasn’t too negative with them. They know we’ve got a lot to work on but the schedule starting at the beginning of the week, to win two out of those three is big for us. We’re still trying to figure out offensively what guys need to do and where we need to be.”
Jack Hudson saved the day for an offense still trying to find its footing. Hudson scored the team’s first 15 points as the Panthers edged out to a 15-7 lead early in the second quarter.
His teammates picked it up from there, most notably Brittan Fryar, who scored six points in the second, while Hudson added his fourth 3-pointer of the first half for 18 points and a 30-19 halftime lead.
“It was huge for him because he came in looking to be that guy and step up in scoring,” said Walker. “He’s struggled a little bit because teams guard him different this year. They respect him a little more than they did last year. It was big for him to get those numbers up, especially early on.”
Turnovers became the story in the second half. The Panthers continued to cough up the ball and allow McEvans to cut an 11-point deficit to 37-36 entering the fourth.
The Warriors took their first lead of the game at the 5:19 mark of the fourth after a steal from Brandon Hall saw him score on the other end for a 40-39 advantage.
Later, a jump shot from Hall put McEvans back on top, 44-43 with 2:00 left.
The defensive effort was strong in the final minutes for Pine Grove. They held the Warriors scoreless after Hall’s bucket. With 46 seconds left, Hudson picked the pocket of a McEvans ball handler and raced down the floor with a fadeaway baseline jumper for the go-ahead bucket. On the next possession, the Warriors threw the ball out of bounds, forcing a foul, where Hudson knocked down a pair of free throws to seal the win.
“Luckily we’ve got kids that have been in ugly games the last two years and they’ve just found ways to win,” said Walker. “They are able to settle themselves and do whatever they got to do in the final minutes.”
Hudson finished with a game-high 23 points and was named the MVP. Pine Grove shot 47% and was 7 of 14 from 3-point range, led by Hudson’s 4 of 7 effort.
