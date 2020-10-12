MOORHEAD, Miss. - Northeast Mississippi Community College overcame a 17-point first quarter deficit to defeat Mississippi Delta Community College by a score of 40-23 on Friday, October 9 at Jim Randall Stadium.
The game was moved up from its original date of Saturday, October 10 due to incoming inclement weather from Hurricane Delta.
Kevin Hurley guided the Tigers offensively with over 400 yards of offense. He was 20 of 34 through the air with 325 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 87 yards and a score as well.
The Trojans (0-1, 0-1) scored three times in the opening seven minutes of the contest to take a 17-0 lead. However, Shawn Dalton Weatherbee's 69-yard touchdown pass from Hurley got Northeast on the scoreboard midway through the period.
Andison Coby was sensational as well with three touchdowns passes and 111 receiving yards. He had two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and one with four seconds remaining in the opening half.
Coby's first score gave the Tigers a 19-17 advantage at halftime. Hurley's five-yard touchdown run extended Northeast's lead to 26-23 after three quarters.
Northeast outgained Mississippi Delta by a 488-337 edge and overcame four turnovers in the process. Willie Latham, III paced the Tigers' defense with eight tackles, including four of them for loss, with three sacks.
Carter Bonds posted a game-high 12 tackles for the Tigers while Jamarcus Smith added 10 stops and a sack. Murrah was stellar on special teams with three punts that landed inside the 20-yard line, a 32-yard field goal and a perfect mark on extra points.
Northeast returns home on Thursday, Oct. 15 to welcome Coahoma Community College for its annual homecoming game. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.