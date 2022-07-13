TUPELO • The North Mississippi Indians rallied to knock off the Pontotoc Red Sox 5-4 last Thursday in Senior American Legion baseball action at the King City Classic, the annual tournament hosted by the Tupelo 49ers.
Both teams got runners on in the early going but could not capitalize. The Indians got a one-out walk in the top of the first, but Jay Huggins was caught stealing, and Pontotoc pitcher Ethan Conlee ended the frame with a strikeout. In the bottom of the first, Peyton Aldridge reached on an error and stole second base for the Red Sox, but he was stranded when Indians pitcher Cole Kendrick got a strikeout and fly out.
The Indians’ Ethan Kimbrough walked, and Jesse Roberts followed with a one-out base hit in the top of the second, but again the Red Sox got out of it unscathed. Logan Stewart lined a single to left-center for the Red Sox in the bottom of the second. Jayke Logan’s subsequent fly ball dropped after a collision in the outfield, allowing the first run of the contest to score. Logan advanced to third on the play, but Kendrick kept it a one-run game with a strikeout and groundout.
Connor Graves reached on an error for the Indians in the top of the third. Then with two outs, Carson Rowland drilled an RBI double off the left field wall to tie it 1-1. The inning ended when Red Sox’ third baseman Brice Deaton (Pontotoc) made a nice catch on a foul ball, just reaching over the top of the fence to snag it after a long run. Pontotoc then put together a 3-run bottom half of the frame. Darius McNeal drew a walk, followed by a single from Aldridge. An RBI single from Deaton gave the Red Sox the lead again. A second run came home on the play after an error on the throw to third base, and later a passed ball allowed Deaton to score to extend the lead to 4-1. A pair of strikeouts stranded two and kept the Indians within striking distance.
Kimbrough led off the fourth with a single. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and ultimately scored when Trevor Dickerson came through with a two-out base hit. After Kendrick worked a one-two-three bottom of the fourth, the Indians threatened again by loading the bases in the top of the fifth on a pair of walks and a hit by Ty Clayton (Pontotoc). However, they would come up empty against Logan, the new Red Sox pitcher.
The game swung quickly after two quick outs in the top of the sixth. Graves and Huggins drew walks, advancing to second and third on a wild pitch. Stewart entered to pitch for the Red Sox, and an error at third on a ground ball from Rowland plated Graves to cut the deficit to 4-3. Then a grounder to the right side of the infield from Clayton resulted in another error that allowed two runs to score and put the Indians ahead 5-4. Roberts entered on the mound for the Indians in the bottom of the 6th and retired the side in order to close out the game.
The Red Sox defeated Mayfield, Kentucky on Sunday at NEMCC, 3-2.
The Indians defeated Mayfield, Kentucky on Friday, 8-5. The winning pitcher was Jesse Roberts from East Webster, a signee at East Mississippi Community College. Roberts pitched the final, three innings. Ethan Kimbrough from Amory, also an East Mississippi CC signee, had a double and a home run in the game. Carson Rowland from Pine Grove, a Northeast Mississippi Community College signee, also had a home run. Connor Graves from Ripley had a pair of hits, including a triple, and Gauge Herrington from Houston had a triple.
Indians Coach Scotty Kyle spoke highly of all his players, adding that he's got the most JUCO signees that he's had since 2017. He said that Rowland is a special talent.
"He's signed to play basketball and baseball at Northeast, so we've been without him during June because he's been attending basketball workouts," said Kyle.
During his basketball career at Pine Grove, Rowland averaged 18.4 points per game, and on the baseball diamond he was .309 career hitter with 14 homers and 80 RBIs. Kyle added that Pontotoc's Garrett Pound has pitched well recently, and is progressing in poise and control on the mound.
The last weekend in June the Indians played in a tournament in Columbia, Tenn. They defeated teams from Baldwyn, and from Gatlinburg, Tenn. They lost to Columbia and to a team from Evansville, Indiana.
The Indians will play a double header against the East Mississippi Red Birds tomorrow night at Caledonia, games start at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Kyle said they will also play in an 18U Dizzy Dean World Series this weekend at Snowden Grove, times and games to be determined.