BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain's Ty Jones (SR/Pontotoc, Miss.) performed up to the hype Thursday night, leading his team to a 63-62 win over SSAC foe Dalton State.
Jones, an NCAA DI transfer from Charleston Southern, sparked a lot of talk in Topper Town when it was confirmed he would be coming to Blue Mountain. He has been solid all season, but Thursday was proof of his talent as he scored a game-high 28 points.
Down 62-60 with 1.6 seconds left in the game, Jones received the half-court inbound from Darien Newchurch (SO/Chicago, IL), dribbled to his left, squared up behind the three-point arc and was fouled by Dalton's Mohammed Abubakar.
Cold as ice, Jones drilled all three free-throws to give the Toppers the big conference win.
Jones would go on to also pull down seven rebounds, while going 9-of-13 from the field, including 4-for-5 from deep.
Exavian Young (SR/Memphis, Tenn.) also had the hot hand for Blue Mountain, dropping 16 points in the victory.
BMC head coach Jermael Bingham commented, "That was a really big win for us to get back on track. We led most of the game and got down late in the second half, but our guys just gutted it out. I'm extremely proud of how the guys hustled on both ends, and of course, Ty just had a fantastic game."
BMC (10-9, 3-8 SSAC) return to SSAC action Saturday at home, hosting No. 2 nationally ranked Talladega at 3 p.m.