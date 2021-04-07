PINE GROVE • Despite the increasingly cold temperatures on Thursday night, Cason Jones continued his hot streak on the mound, striking out 17 while throwing a 1-hit, complete game shutout in Pine Grove’s 1-0 victory over Thrasher.
Jones, as he has done all season, showed complete control on the mound, mixing fastballs with well-timed off speed pitches that led to all but one of Thrasher’s batters striking out multiple times on the night. Jones is currently in possession of a 1.22 ERA, and has struck out 58 batters while allowing only 11 hits and 5 ER’s through this season, leaving his opponents’ batting average at only .117.
Jones, a Holmes Community College signee, was locked in a pitcher’s duel with Thrasher’s Ashton Pharr for a majority of the game. The game’s lone run came in the bottom of the 7th inning when Brice Lindley hit a walk-off RBI single to bring Pine Grove’s only run on the game home.
Due to a combination of Thrasher’s defensive and pitching effort, Pine Grove struggled to get runners home from scoring position. In all, 7 Pine Grove base runners were left stranded on 2nd or 3rd before Lindley’s walk-off single. Jacob Hopkins went 2 of 3 at the plate, while John Bullock went 1 of 3 with a double, the game’s only extra base hit.
“I give Thrasher credit, they made a lot of plays tonight,” Pine Grove head coach Matt King said postgame. “We hit some baseballs hard at times, but we had some bad at-bats, some inning killing at-bats, and left a lot of guys on base. But I give Thrasher credit, they made some really nice plays defensively. They really made it hard for us to score runs. Not our best hitting effort, but at the end of the day when you got Cason on the mound and he’s feeling like he does, then you know you ain’t gotta get many to get a win. But we’d definitely like to play better than that.”
With this win, Pine Grove improves to 10-5 on the season, and 4-1 in division play.