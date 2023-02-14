JUMPERTOWN • Full-court defensive pressure isn’t something Ashland has handled well this year.
So when Jumpertown began Monday night covering the length of the floor, it spelled trouble for the young Lady Blue Devils, who dropped the first-round Class 1A playoff matchup 76-34 to the Lady Cardinals.
“Our Achilles heel all year has been teams that pressured us,” Ashland head coach Michael Cathey said. “(Coach Jennifer Davis) watched film and realized that if they did press, how beneficial it would be for them, and that’s what happened. We coughed up some turnovers and a big lead came from it.”
Jumpertown piled on early and often, outscoring Ashland 27-4 in the opening quarter. They expanded on that with a 23-14 win over the second, taking a 50-18 lead into the break.
The Lady Cardinals did most of their damage through senior guard Cheyanna Johnson and sophomore forward Ella Davis. Johnson hammered in a game-high 27 points, while Davis added 20 points with 10 baskets near the goal.
“They’re the best of both worlds, man. They were shooting from outside, and even when they were missing, (Davis) was scoring from offensive rebounds,” said Cathey. “I went zone and I had to go man. And when I went man, we really didn’t have anybody on the low post that could guard her. They took advantage of that on us.”
Morgan Crutcher scored 12 points to lead the Lady Blue Devils in the loss.
Ashland returns its entire roster as it played all season with no seniors. Cathey hopes that with this team reaching the playoffs despite its inexperience, it’ll pay off with a deeper run next season.
“We talked about it after the game was over. We mentioned how we made it to this level in terms of the playoffs, and that needs to be the minimum goal for us next year and go from there,” Cathey said. “We do have everybody coming back and we know what we don’t do well. That’s something we’ll need to work on over the summer.”
