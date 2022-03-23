WALNUT • Hailey Keeton carried a hot bat all day on Saturday.
The senior first baseman’s torrid presence at the plate delivered Pine Grove the 2022 Tippah County Softball Tournament championship, going 4-0 on the day, capped by a 3-2 five-inning victory of Walnut in the nightcap that served as the title game.
Keeton broke a 2-2 tie when she belted a two-out RBI triple to left field to score Hanna Hurt for the go-ahead run in the top of the fifth.
Keeton was 10 of 13 (.769) at the dish through the four games with two doubles, one triple, nine RBIs and two runs scored.
“Without her, we don’t score half of our runs,” said Pine Grove head coach Justin Jordan. “It’s nice to have her right there in the middle (of the lineup) where she can produce runs.”
Walnut took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, where freshman Addi Hicks singled to center field to score Josie Meeks. In the next at-bat, Neely Hodum drove in Hicks with an infield single to tack on to the good start.
Pine Grove quickly answered to knot the game in the top of the second.
Keeton powered a pitch to deep center field that bounced off the top of the wall, missing a home run by inches, for a one-out double. Memory Mauney singled and Baleigh Bridges walked to load the bases for Lexi Beard. The nine-hole hitter blistered a groundball that was misplayed by Walnut for a two-run error.
Pine Grove pitcher Lizzie Meeks settled in followed a two-run first. Meeks kept the Lady Wildcats off the scoreboard over the next four innings to pick up the win, allowing two runs on seven hits, five strikeouts and no walks.
“She just fights up there,” said Jordan of his star pitcher. “She doesn’t ever stop – no matter what count it is. It don’t matter if it’s 3-0, if it’s 1-2, she just keeps fighting every pitch.”
Walnut’s Madison Weeks took the loss, but provided a solid performance, allowing three runs on five hits, four strikeouts and two walks.
The title comes in the midst of the Lady Panthers working to navigate a tough Division 1-2A slate, that also features Walnut with a two-game series on the horizon.
“This just catapults us into this next part of the season. I mean, four games in one day is pretty tough anyways, and then you sit out and come back and play,” Jordan said. “This county has some good teams, so hopefully this gives us confidence moving forward.”
On Thursday
Walnut 13, Falkner 1
This game kicked off the 2022 TCT on Thursday after forecasted rain pushed the start of the tournament up a day.
Emma Bates started the scoring with a RBI single to score Kelsey Rogers, giving Falkner a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
Walnut answered when Cadence Rolison led off the bottom of the first with an inside-the-park home run to tie the game. Addi Hicks and Madison Porterfield each had RBI doubles and Neely Hodum a RBI single for a 4-1 lead after one inning. The Lady Wildcats added three runs in the second, and six more in the third to pull away.
Rolison, Weeks, Hicks and Hodum all finished with 3 RBIs. Rolison and Weeks each led at the plate, going 3 for 3, with the latter having a pair of doubles.
Hodum picked up the win in the circle, allowing one run on two hits, six strikeouts and two walks.
Blue Mountain 12, Falkner 3
The Lady Cougars captured their only win of the tournament on Thursday behind a 3 for 4 effort from Arare Foote, who had a double, a triple, one RBI and three runs scored.
Beiga Foote was 3 for 3 with a team-high 3 RBIs. Irayln Rakestraw pitched in 2 RBIs as well.
Teauna Foote earned the win, pitching all five innings, allowing three runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and no walks.
Falkner’s Landyn Bates was 3 for 3 with a double and a triple in the loss. Anna Grace Butler added two hits, including a double.
Walnut 8, Blue Mountain 4
Walnut wrapped up Thursday’s slate with its second victory behind two hits apiece from Rolison, Hicks and Porterfield.
Rolison, Hicks and Dalana Dollar had one RBI apiece for the Lady Wildcats’ only 3 RBIs of the game, as Blue Mountain committed five errors to hurt its cause.
Teauna Foote and Beiga Foote were both 2 for 3. Beiga Foote led with 2 RBIs.
Madison Weeks took the win, striking out seven and walking two in six innings.
On Saturday
Walnut 3, Ripley 2
Ripley drew first blood in Saturday’s opener but Neely Hodum lifted the Lady Wildcats to a 3-0 start in the tournament with a walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to score Rolison.
An early Walnut error gifted Ripley its first run in the top of the first. Then, Kassie McKenzie followed with a RBI single for a 2-0 lead.
Hodum notched a RBI single in the bottom of the first to cut the deficit in half, before Hicks tied the game at 2-2 with a RBI double in the third.
Hodum pitched five innings, allowing two runs on five hits, six strikeouts and no walks to earn the win on the rubber as well.
Pine Grove 16, Falkner 0
The Lady Panthers scored two runs in the first, three in the third, two in the fourth and nine in the sixth to cap a dominant performance in its tourney opener.
Hailey Keeton was 4 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Lexi Beard was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Madison Foster added a pair of singles.
Foster pitched all six innings for the win, allowing just three hits, while striking out five and walking three.
Ripley 20, Blue Mountain 0
This game was called in the bottom of the second due to a time limit.
The Lady Cougars struggled to throw strikes, and when they did, Ripley tee’d off on them.
The Lady Tigers accumulated nine hits, led by Allyson Christmas and McKenzie with two apiece. McKenzie added 5 RBIs to go along with the win as the starting pitcher. Chatrea Wallace added 3 RBIs, and Janna Johnson 2.
Ripley was awarded nine free passes.
Pine Grove 9, Ripley 2
Jazzie Smithey hit a RBI single and later scored on an error for a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.
Ripley’s Kemya McDonald cut into the lead with a RBI sac fly in the bottom of the inning.
Smithey followed it up with a 2-RBI double for a 4-1 lead in the second. Baleigh Bridges had a RBI single in the third, Hailey Keeton a RBI single in the fourth, and Fryar and Foster added RBI singles in the fifth for a 9-1 lead.
Smithey was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs. Fryar and Keeton each had two hits in the game, with Keeton adding 2 RBIs. Meeks earned the win with four strikeouts and no walks in five innings, allowing just three hits.
Pine Grove 12, Blue Mountain 3
Arare Foote stole home to give Blue Mountain a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but it was all Lady Panthers from that point on.
Pine Grove plated 10 runs in the second and added two more in the fourth to seal off its third win of the day.
Mauney was 3 for 3 on a pair of doubles, with 2 RBIs and a run scored. Keeton was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs. Fryar added 2 RBIs without registering a hit. Foster gave up just two hits in five innings and struck out three to earn the win.
The Lady Cougars were 1-3 in the tournament.
Ripley 9, Falkner 0
McKenzie threw a no-hitter against the Lady Eagles, striking out seven and walking none.
Ripley tallied six hits led by two doubles from McDonald. Lola Ward had a team-high 3 RBIs in the win. McKenzie, Johnson and Emma Edwards each pitched in a RBI.
The Lady Tigers finished the tournament 2-2, while the Lady Eagles went 0-4.