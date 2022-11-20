FALKNER • Logan King got going early and often, and his Hickory Flat teammates followed suit.
King dropped 14 of his game-high 24 points in the first half to keep the Rebels afloat on Friday night. Hickory Flat gelled on offense, with other players stepping up in the second half to pull away with a 64-58 win over Walnut at the 2022 Falkner Invitational.
King sliced and diced through the Walnut (1-4) defense in the first quarter, getting to his spots for easy buckets, translating to a 19-18 lead for the Rebels (3-5) behind nine points from the senior point guard.
Walnut sent the score into a 33-33 tie at halftime behind a trio of 3-pointers — one each from Skylan Lipsey, Davon Shelton and Jake Kirk.
To start the second half, Hickory Flat’s Noah Carnell sunk a three and King connected on a jumper for a five-point advantage.
Later in the third, Walnut’s Drew Jackson buried a triple of his own to pull the Wildcats within one, before Hickory Flat scorched the nets with three straight treys for a 9-0 run. King hit on the first with 4:16 left, while the Rebels defense did solid work on the other end to keep Walnut scoreless for nearly four minutes. Senior guard Nate Goforth made the other two 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions with just over a minute left for a 10-point lead.
As a team, the Rebels were 7 of 19 (37%) from 3-point range, including a 3 of 5 effort from Goforth. Hickory Flat shot 24 of 44 (55%) overall for the game.
Kirk did his best to provide a late spark for Walnut in the fourth. The sophomore guard scored the Wildcats first eight points of the quarter, including a pair of threes, but defensively, Walnut failed to get the necessary stops to complete the comeback effort.
Every score from the 5:54 mark of the fourth, where Hickory Flat’s Austin Bryant scored on a layup for a 10-point lead, was alternating scores between the two teams.
King was 9 of 11 (82%) from the field in his 24-point effort. Bryant added 11 and Goforth 10 in the win.
Kirk, Lipsey and Kemarrian Gray each had 11 points apiece for Walnut.
