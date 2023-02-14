BLUE MOUNTAIN • Fresh off a second consecutive Division 3-1A Tournament championship, Blue Mountain continued its dominant run in postseason play.
The Lady Cougars stymied Falkner in a 64-26 rout between county rivals in the first round of the MHSAA Class 1A state playoffs on Monday night.
It all began on the defensive end for the Lady Cougars (22-5), who outscored the 3-1A field 94-24 in two games.
“Everybody has bought into defense. It used to be like one or two people playing defense, while everybody else might be laid back, but everybody’s playing defense now,” said Blue Mountain head coach Regina Chills. “Everyone is where they’re supposed to be and the rotations are good. I’m pleased with that.”
Blue Mountain held a 6-0 lead to open the game before Falkner’s Mallie Mitchell and Kyleigha Strickland answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to knot the game at the midway point of the first quarter.
From there, the Lady Eagles’ turnovers led to too many easy baskets in transition, while Blue Mountain’s sharpshooter Keyauna Foote bookended an 18-0 run with a pair of triples for a 24-6 lead by the end of the period.
Falkner committed 20 of their 25 turnovers in the first half.
“It’s tough to overcome, especially in a little bitty gym, man,” Falkner head coach Brandon Bates said of the first-half turnovers. “It’s short way to go for two points. We couldn’t recover. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot. But credit to (Blue Mountain), their intensity was way higher than ours.”
Lady Cougar point guard A’rare Foote drove in the nail with a dominant second quarter, scoring 12 of her game-high 20 points as Blue Mountain took a 43-12 lead into the half.
Foote spearheaded the attack on both ends, tying a team-best with four steals with her sister, Latryana Foote.
“A’rare is the engine to our defense,” Chills said. “When she’s getting steal, after steal, after steal, that just builds everybody else up to play defense like her. They know they’ve got to get on it too, then everybody’s trying to get steals.”
Blue Mountain recorded 17 steals as a team.
Their defensive pressure limited Falkner’s looks at the goal, where the Lady Eagles converted just 5 of their 24 attempts (20.8%).
The Lady Cougars were efficient on offense, shooting 54.2% from the field, including 7 of 19 (36.8%) from 3-point range. Keyauna Foote was 4 of 11 from deep for her 12 points. Ahkeelah Lipsey was 7 of 8 from the field overall, adding 14 points in the winning effort.
Blue Mountain will host West Union in the second round on Friday, which is nearly a year removed from where West Union ended the Lady Cougars’ title hopes with a 67-61 upset in the quarterfinals.
Chills said she doesn’t have to remind her team of last season. That motivation for revenge is already present.
“There’s no message. The taste is still there from last year,” said Chills. “There’s no message I have to tell them. They already know what they want.”
For Falkner, its season ends at 9-15 after clinching back-to-back postseason berths under Bates. The Lady Eagles lose just one key member out of the rotation with senior Keshona Strickland, who led the team with a 10-point effort in her final game.
Bates is confident that the Lady Eagles can continue to grow with their young core and build on to what they’ve started.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve got there. I’ve got to go back and look,” Bates said of the nine wins. “There’s little victories, but it’s hard to focus on that after this, with such a bad taste in our mouths. But looking in my girls’ eyes in the locker room afterwards, they’re hungry, they want to get after it. We’re young, we’ve got a good junior high group coming up and we’re going to get right back after it.”