BLUE MOUNTAIN • The Blue Mountain Lady Cougars were among the latest area teams to compete in a series of high school summer basketball challenges hosted by Blue Mountain College.
The Lady Cougars, headed by Coach Regina Chills, went 2-0 in pool play with wins over Tish County JV and Olive Branch before being defeated in the afternoon’s final contest.
“Overall, we’re gelling a whole lot better,” Coach Chills said. “We still gotta get better on defense, and doing the little things like boxing out and rebounding. But the huge thing is they are bonding and gelling and working together. It’s just a working process.”
The Lady Cougars, who made it to the second round of the 1A playoffs last season, return all but one of their key players from last season, that being Ariauna Foote, who graduated. Teauna Foote, Latryana Foote, Saniyah Cook, and several others return to a team that works together extremely well due to their familiarity.
“Most of these kids have played together their entire life, they grew up together, so they’ve got that chemistry already,” Coach Chills said. “Working together on the floor, it’s just easier for them.”
Despite that, Coach Chills sees key areas where the team can improve, in particular when it comes to the teams overall toughness.
“Getting a little bit tougher,” Coach Chills said when asked about potential areas of improvement. “Getting a little more gritty. Hitting the offensive and defensive boards harder.”