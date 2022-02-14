BLUE MOUNTAIN • The nets inside Blue Mountain High School’s gymnasium might be worn down after Monday night.
That’s because the Blue Mountain Lady Cougars torched the nylon with an offensive explosion in their first-round Class 1A playoff win over Okolona, scoring a program-best 100 points in a 100-30 onslaught over the Lady Chieftains.
It didn’t take long for Blue Mountain (24-4) to heat up, pouring on 34 points in the first quarter as Keyauna Foote exploded for 17 points on four makes from 3-point range. The sophomore continued to light it up and finished with a team-high 31 points on the night.
Ahkeelah Lipsey spread out her 20 points, notching multiple field goals in all four quarters
Saniyah Cook and Teauna Foote both pitched in 16 points in the blowout. Cook scored 10 of that in the second quarter as the Lady Cougars added 29 points to their total for a sum of 63 in the first half.
If there was a negative to find, it was that Blue Mountain was just 8 of 17 (47.1%) from the free-throw line.
Still, the Lady Cougars will ride this hot start to the postseason into a second-round matchup against the winner of Tuesday’s contest between Wheeler and Tupelo Christian.
That game will be at home on Friday as Blue Mountain puts its 10-game win streak on the line. The Lady Cougars have outscored their opponents by an average of 44.2 points over that span, excluding the one win via forfeit against TCPS.
Also Monday
(G) Pine Grove 49, Potts Camp 42
The Lady Panthers (18-11) escape a tough road test, knocking of the No. 2 seed from Division 3-2A in the first round.
Lana Rowland scored 16 of her 20 points in the first half as Pine Grove held a 30-18 advantage at the break. That lead was trimmed down by the fourth quarter but Ellie Fryar’s 20 points helped hold off the Lady Cardinals’ comeback effort.
It’s the first playoff win in Class 2A for Pine Grove, who moved up from 1A in the last reclassification.
Pine Grove travels to East Webster on Friday for the second-round matchup. The Lady Wolverines downed Riverside 59-15 on Monday.
(G) Hickory Flat 51, Hamilton 37
The Lady Rebels (11-18) won their first playoff game in two years after outscoring the Lady Lions by 27-18 in the second half to pull away after holding a five-point halftime lead.
Abby Tatum led the way with 19 points and four rebounds. Vonterrica Garner and Morgan Green each added nine points in the win. Garner pitched in four boards and three steals, while Green had a team-high six steals on defense.
Hickory Flat will travel to Biggersville on Friday in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs. The Lady Lions, ranked No. 6 in the Daily Journal’s area rankings, are 26-2 and riding a 16-game win streak after taking down Smithville 69-32 in their first-round game.
Biggersville made it to the semifinals in the 1A state tournament last season and brought back every member from that team.
(G) Vardaman 66, Ashland 31
The Lady Blue Devils ran into a red-hot Lady Rams squad on Monday. Vardaman (22-9) has now won eight of their last nine games, including a Division 4-1A championship.
Ashland found itself down 19-4 at the end of the first quarter and 37-7 by halftime.
The Lady Blue Devils’ season ends at 5-16.