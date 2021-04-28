BLUE MOUNTAIN – The Blue Mountain Lady Cougars welcomed Houlka to town on Friday for games two and three of the teams’ opening round 1A playoff series. After being defeated 11-1 at Houlka the previous night, the Lady Wildcats needed to win both games to take the series and advance in the playoffs.
Despite the odds being stacked against them, the Lady Cougars won both of the night’s contests to take the series 2-1 and advance to the next round of the 1A playoffs.
“They have owned up to their game,” Blue Mountain head coach Regina Chills said of her players postgame. “They know they can play, so they own up to it. Yesterday we had a lot of struggles, but then they said they wanted to come out and make up for all those errors they made. Tonight we didn’t have a whole lot of errors. It’s owning it.”
Blue Mountain took the night’s first contest in decisive fashion, winning 11-1 in five innings to tie the series 1-1. Beiga Foote, Latryana Foote, and Abby White all picked up multiple hits for the Lady Cougars, with White also handling pitching duties in the contest. White pitched all five innings, giving up one run on four hits and a strikeout.
The night’s second contest proved to be a bigger fight for the Lady Cougars, as both teams played like their season was on the line. Houlka struck first in the top of the second, going up 1- 0 before Teauna Foote and Arare Foote came across home plate in the bottom of the inning to go up 2-1. Houlka threatened to score at several points across both contests, but Blue Mountain’s defensive effort shined brightly on the night, an effort Chills credits her players as well as her assistant coaches with.
“That’s a lot of our assistant coaches helping out, Aubrey Johnson and Melissa Moore. It’s a group effort,” said Chills describing the defensive performance of the Lady Cougars.
In the end, that defensive effort combined with three more Blue Mountain runs gave the Lady Cougars the 5-1 victory, advancing to the next round in the process. The Lady Cougars will match up against Myrtle in the next round of the 1A playoffs.