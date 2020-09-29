FALKNER • The Falkner Lady Eagles played host to West Union on Monday night, and lost a hard fought 3-1 (24-26, 25-16, 27-25, 25-17) decision. This was a competitive matchup that saw multiple sets get extended past the typical 25-point limit, as a two-point lead is required to win a set.
The Lady Eagles began the night on the right foot, jumping out to an early 11-6 lead behind five Dixee Drewery kills and a pair of Hanna Ramer aces. West Union fought back with a late run to tie the set 24-24 before Falkner pulled away to win the first set 26-24.
The second set started in a point-for-point stalemate at 5-5 until a huge 18-5 run brought West Union a commanding 23-10 lead. Ramer then nearly single-handedly brought her team back within contention with five-straight aces before West Union finished the second set off 25-16.
The third set proved to be the most competitive of the night, as both teams traded leads with neither gaining more than a four-point advantage. The set eventually went to another 24-24 tie, forcing another extension of the set which West Union would again win, this time with a 27-25 advantage.
The fourth set once again saw a competitive start, as both teams traded leads until a Ramer kill brought the score to 14-14. However, a late 11-3 run by West Union would secure the set and the game.
Ramer led the way for the Lady Eagles with seven aces along with six kills. Drewery contributed six kills of her own. Ava Palmer added in three kills and a pair of aces. Falkner was unable to overcome 21 total aces by West Union.
Falkner will be in action again on Tuesday, when they travel to Pine Grove to take on the Lady Panthers.