ASHLAND – The service line was kind to Falkner on Monday night.
The Lady Eagles totaled 24 service aces that aided in a 3-0 sweep (25-5), 25-17, 25-10) of Ashland in both teams’ Division 2-1A opener.
“The biggest thing is getting that first division win. That’s always big,” said first-year Falkner head coach Brad Barnes. “We’re going to go back and watch the film. There’s still a lot we need to work on. We work fundamentals every chance we get, and that doesn’t change tonight. But I was pleased with how we looked for the most part through all three sets.”
The serves provided a quick start early on for Falkner (4-7, 1-0), who laced 10 aces in the opening set without any errors.
Tied at 3-3, two aces from Kelsey Rogers and three more from Alley Bates highlighted a 16-1 run for the Lady Eagles to run away with the set. Kallie Wilbanks strung together four aces in a row to end the first frame.
Despite the rough start for Ashland (0-4, 0-1), coach Brad Wren was pleased with how his team responded in the second set.
“We’re still in that situation where we’ve learned how to play the game, now we’re trying to play it competitively,” said Ashland coach Brad Wren. “… We were missing two starters tonight, so trying to adjust people and move them around can be a nit-picky thing. I was extremely proud of our crew. They came out and worked hard. We knew it was going to be an uphill struggle, but I was proud of how my girls just kept playing.”
The Lady Blue Devils allowed seven Falkner aces in the second set, but the serve receive improved mightily as the night went on.
Libero Destiny Stewart opened the second set with the Lady Blue Devils first kill of the match, and from there the two teams began to trade a bevy of errors, where Falkner limited their mistakes enough to take a 9-5 lead.
Ashland then went on a 5-0 run to take its first and only lead in any set of the entire match at 10-9. It was short lived, as Falkner responded with a 6-0 run behind a trio of aces from Maggie King. Rogers and Chloe Wilbanks each added a pair of aces down the stretch as the Lady Eagles pulled away with the set.
With no service errors in the first, Falkner committed six in the second to put a slight damper on an otherwise stellar performance from behind the line.
“We had some good serves tonight but maybe not quite as consistent as we normally are,” said Barnes. “We definitely got to get that back before Thursday night. We’ve got some good teams coming up on our schedule.”
Falkner had 11 kills on the night, led by four apiece from King and Morgan Cornelius.
King had three straight in the third set to help her team pull away with a 15-4 lead.
Megan Crutcher led Ashland with two of the team’s four kills in the match. The Lady Blue Devils were cursed with errors, including 22 passing, nine service, and nine attacking errors.
The Lady Eagles committed 10 service, 10 attacking and eight passing errors.
Of the 24 aces, Rogers led with seven, followed by six from Kallie Wilbanks, five from Bates, and four from King.
On Thursday, Falkner returns to 2-1A action at Hickory Flat, while Ashland travels to H.W. Byers for a 2-1A clash with major playoff implications on the line.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.