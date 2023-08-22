FALKNER — Falkner made quick work of Wheeler in non-division volleyball action on Thursday, sweeping the battle of the Lady Eagles with a 3-0 victory (25-13, 25-22, 25-20).
Falkner (3-2) began its season 2-0 before dropping back-to-back contests entering the match with Wheeler.
“We needed it,” said Falkner head coach Brad Barnes. “It’s been a tough week. We lost to West Union and then we lost to Potts Camp, so we needed that confidence.”
Falkner took control of the match early in the first set behind the serves of freshman newcomer Taylor Garner. Garner belted three aces in part of a 5-0 run that saw the Lady Eagles grab a 6-1 lead.
Later in the set, Garner recorded back-to-back kills in another 5-0 spurt as Falkner built a 14-4 lead and coasted to an easy win in the opening set.
Garner finished the night with a match-high eight kills and added the trio of aces from the first set.
“I think a lot of our girls feed off of her, especially when she makes big plays,” Barnes said of Garner. “I think she provides some momentum swings for us when those things happen. It’s not just her, but when she is doing all these things, the team notices.”
Falkner opened the set second with a flurry of mistakes that dug them a 6-0 hole, but they slowly chipped away at the deficit as a Chloe Wilbanks’ kill tied things at 8-8 before the set went to a back-and-forth affair.
The Lady Eagles led 16-15 when a kill from Garner sparked a 5-0 run to give them the separation they needed to hold off Wheeler for the 2-0 lead in the match.
“It was good to see us battle back from an early hole we kind of put ourselves in,” said Barnes. “Those are things we have to do in order to continue winning. You have to learn how to bounce back and find a way, and our girls did that in the second set.”
Wheeler was hampered by errors all night and it showed up mightily in the third and final set. Their mishaps saw Falkner take a commanding 13-5 lead with eight points coming on various errors.
For the match, Wheeler committed 21 passing, 15 attacking and 12 service errors.
Falkner coughed up 13 service errors, but made up for it with 14 aces in the three sets. Carson Britt led the charge with four aces, while Garner and Mia McDaniel added three each.
“Serves were a lot better tonight,” Barnes said. “We work on it a lot in practice. I know it starts with the servers, so we spend a lot of time on it.”
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&