Falkner's Taylor Garner makes a pass during the second set of Thursday's sweep of Wheeler at home. Garner led the Lady Eagles with eight kills and added three aces. 

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

FALKNER — Falkner made quick work of Wheeler in non-division volleyball action on Thursday, sweeping the battle of the Lady Eagles with a 3-0 victory (25-13, 25-22, 25-20).

