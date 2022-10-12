FALKNER – Falkner made good of a program goal with a 3-0 sweep (25-10, 25-15, 25-18) over Okolona on Saturday morning for its first postseason win in the first round of the MHSAA Class 1A state playoffs.
“It’s a big win for us,” said first-year Falkner head coach Brad Barnes. “Our girls have worked hard this season to be in this position and got to host a home playoff game for the first time, and of course to win it makes it even sweeter. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The service line was a weapon for the Lady Eagles (8-16) throughout the early portions of the match.
Falkner pieced together eight aces in the opening set to set the tone. Senior Kelsey Rogers led off with a pair of aces in her first serving opportunities to help her team inch out to a 7-5 lead.
The Lady Eagles used an 8-0 run from there to take control of the set. Maggie King stood out in the frame with four kills and three aces in her final home game. Chloe Wilbanks added two aces, while Kyleigha Strickland pitched in another to round out the set with nine aces as a team.
With another six in the second set, Falkner ended the day with 15 aces with just three service errors in the first two sets combined.
“Serving – for the most part this season – has been one of our biggest strengths,” said Barnes. “But it changes. The other night against Pine Grove, it all fell apart. At practice, we worked a lot more on serving after that and it paid off today.”
The Strickland sisters, Kyleigha and Keshona, sparked a 13-5 start in the second set with Keshona Strickland notching three aces and Kyleigha three kills in the run.
Kyleigha Strickland finished with five kills and two aces, while Keshona Strickland totaled four kills and three aces.
“They played really well today,” Barnes said of the sister duo. “I thought they both settled in early and played with some confidence. When they do that, it makes a better team.”
The third set was more competitive as Falkner’s mistakes started to mount up. The Lady Eagles had just one ace and committed five of their eight service errors in the final set. A steady mix of attacking and passing errors posed issues as well, but Okolona’s attack accounted for just one kill and one ace in the third.
King led the Lady Eagles with eight kills and added three aces – all in the first set. Rogers notched a team-high five aces and added a pair of kills to boot.
Falkner traveled to face McEvans on Tuesday in the second round. The winner of that match advances to Thursday’s third round against the winner of Ingomar and Smithville.
