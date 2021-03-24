HICKORY FLAT • The Pine Grove Lady Panthers made the trip to Benton County on Monday to take on Hickory Flat. After a 14 hit performance by their lineup, the Lady Panthers returned home with a 15-3 victory to improve their record to 4-2 on the year.
It didn’t take long for Pine Grove’s bats to heat up, as an Ellie Fryar leadoff triple gave way to an 8 run 1st inning for the Lady Panthers. Madison Foster got the start for the Lady Panthers and kept Hickory Flat from gaining much momentum early on, pitching 3 innings while giving up 1 ER off of 2 hits with 6 strikeouts.
Pine Grove got rolling again in the 4th inning, as a Maddee Hall leadoff triple started off a 6 run inning that sealed the game for Pine Grove. Lizzie Meeks came on in relief of Foster in the bottom of the 4th and closed the game out, striking out 3 in the inning.
3 Pine Grove batters recorded 3 or more hits in this game, including 4 of 4, 2 RBI performances from both Fryar and Meeks. Hall went 3 of 4 with a pair of RBI’s as well. The Pine Grove Lady Panthers will look to continue building momentum heading into this weekend’s Tippah County Softball Tournament, starting on Friday.