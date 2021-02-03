WALNUT • The Walnut Lady Wildcats and Pine Grove Lady Panthers participated in the 24th annual Robertson’s Sportswear Lady Challenge over the weekend. Both teams came out on top in their respective contests, with Pine Grove defeating East Union while Walnut defeated Ingomar.
(G) Pine Grove 44 – East Union 40
The Pine Grove Lady Panthers came away with a close win against East Union 44-40 after a back and forth contest that saw Pine Grove pull away late.
The Lady Panthers were bit with the turnover bug early on in the contest, committing 10 first half turnovers and allowing East Union to get several fast-break opportunities. After trailing 10-7 at the end of the 1st quarter, Pine Grove used an 8-2 run to end the 2nd quarter up by 1.
The turnover bug that bit Pine Grove in the 1st half made its way over to East Union’s side in the 2nd half, as 15 turnovers in the half by East Union opened the door for the Lady Panthers to maintain a slim lead throughout most of the half. East Union retook a brief lead in the 4th quarter before a 9-0 run by Pine Grove allowed the Lady Panthers to build a lead that East Union couldn’t catch up to.
Lana Rowland led the Lady Panthers with 13, while Kenzie Miller chipped in 10.
(G) Walnut 37 – Ingomar 31
The Lady Wildcats used a persistent defense effort and an efficient shooting night to walk away with a 37-31 victory against Ingomar.
After a back and forth 1st quarter saw the Lady Wildcats up 10-7, a Madi Kate Vuncannon 3 sparked a 12-0 run that Ingomar failed to recover from. Walnut’s defensive effort kept Ingomar from converting many offensive looks, with 2nd chance points being Ingomar’s main source of offensive production.
Ingomar pulled to within 4 points with a minute remaining in the game, but a pair of Claire Leak free-throws sealed the game for Walnut. Leak led the Lady Wildcats with 16 points, while Vuncannon chipped in 10.