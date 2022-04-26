PINE GROVE/GREENVILLE • Pine Grove kicked off the Class 2A softball playoffs in dominant fashion.
The Lady Panthers pummeled O’Bannon 20-0 in both games on Friday and Saturday to complete the sweep and advance to the second round.
In Game 1 at home on Friday, Pine Grove plated nine runs in the first inning and 11 in the second before the game was called with one out.
The Lady Panthers (23-6) collected eight hits and used four Lady Greenwave errors in the rout.
Madison Foster and Memory Mauney led with two hits apiece. Mauney tied Jazzie Smithey, who hit an inside-the-park grand slam in the first inning, with 4 RBIs. Ellie Fryar, Lizzie Meeks and Foster each added 2 RBIs apiece.
Meeks was perfect in the circle with no runs, no hits and no walks and struck out five of the six batters she faced.
After a 3-plus-hour trek down to Greenville on Saturday, the results mirrored that of Friday’s contest. Pine Grove scored 13 runs in the first and added seven in the second to have the game called yet again in the second inning.
Carley Greer hit both a double and triple, while drawing a walk in her three plate appearances. She scored three times and picked up 2 RBIs.
Foster added two hits and 2 RBIs as well. Pine Grove tallied six hits and 11 walks in the contest.
The Lady Panthers’ second-round opponent is none other than the defending 1A state champs, Myrtle.
The Lady Hawks (19-6) received a first-round bye after winning the Division 2-2A crown in the regular season and is riding a 7-game win streak into the playoffs.
Game 1 is set for Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Myrtle. Pine Grove will host Game 2 on Saturday, while Game 3 goes back to the hosting Lady Hawks on Monday if needed.