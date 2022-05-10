PINE GROVE • Timely hits were hard to come by early, but East Webster found them right on time on Saturday afternoon.
The No. 5-ranked Lady Wolverines had six of their 11 hits in the final two innings as they broke a 2-2 tie into a 9-3 win over Pine Grove, completing the sweep of the MHSAA Class 2A third-round softball playoff series.
East Webster (25-4) advances to face East Union in the 2A North championship series.
“We’re excited to be there but we didn’t set our sights on finishing at North Half,” said first-year East Webster head coach John Harris. “They put us out (of the playoffs) last year, so we’ll be ready for them.”
East Webster was 2 for 9 (.222) at the plate with runners in scoring position through the first six innings.
A 2-run double from Katelee Box in the top of the third gave them a 2-0 lead.
Back-to-back RBI singles from Pine Grove’s Ellie Fryar and Madison Foster tied the game in the bottom of the inning before neither team could string anything together until East Webster’s leadoff batter, Peyton Flora a two-out, RBI single through the infield for the 3-2 lead in the sixth.
“When she’s on like she is, you just get out of the way and let her do her thing,” said Harris. “We have a ton of confidence in her.”
What trouble they had hitting with runners on base were alleviated in the seventh, batting 3 for 5 (.600) in those situations in the final inning to blow the game open with six runs.
Pitcher Liz Massey did her part in the circle, throwing a complete game, allowing three runs on six hits, three strikeouts and no walks.
Fryar, who went 3 for 4, had half the hits for Pine Grove (25-8).
Pine Grove committed six errors in the game.
“It’s hard for our girls out there because they know that every time, they’re going to have to make a perfect play because they are super fast and if you bobble it at all, they’re safe. And they hit the ball so well,” Pine Grove coach Justin Jordan said of East Webster.
The Lady Panthers made their deepest postseason run since 2019, when they reached the North Half final for the first time in program history.
Considering the jump in classification, and competition, Jordan was pleased to see his young team, that features just two senior starters, have success this season. But the goal of winning championships is always on the minds of those at Pine Grove.
“All of the girls have grown so much from last year up through this year,” Jordan said. “To be able to keep getting better every year, instead of being stagnant, which is what I feel like happens sometimes with girls. They found a way to keep getting better.
“And the expectations for next year are to get better from that. I mean, that’s the challenge I present them everyday is to be better than you were the day before. This was a really good season but expectations at the beginning of the year is to win a state championship. I mean, that’s just what Pine Grove does. Our boys just won a (basketball) state championship, but historically, in girls sports here, if you’re not competing for a title, you’re underachieving. And that’s a great mentality to have.”