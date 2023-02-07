PINE GROVE • Pine Grove’s unfortunate season has come to a close.
The Lady Panthers fell to Baldwyn 59-43 in the opening round of the Division 1-2A Tournament on Monday night, ending their season at 2-20 after dealing with a rash of injuries and other tough luck.
“It has been a tough, tough year. Tough schedule, Tough losses, tough injuries, tough breaks, you make it and it’s been tough,” said Pine Grove head coach Katie Bates. “We didn’t get to achieve a lot of what we set out to do but the thing I’m most proud of is that we finished with the group we started with. That says a lot about these girls. No matter how tough it got, they still showed up and they still played hard. Most kids would quit because they wouldn’t want to lose all of the time but these girls stuck it out.”
Baldwyn raced out to a 12-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and built that into a 29-11 advantage at the half, where it closed on a 9-0 run behind senior Sommer Tyes, who scored the final six points for the 18-point lead.
Tyes scored on a layup and Jada Shinault added a pair of free throws for a 21-point lead – the largest of the game – with 7:00 left in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Panthers made one last effort to extend their season with a valiant run. Madison Foster, Avery Wilder and Lana Rowland hit three consecutive 3-pointers, and the latter continued the offensive explosion with another layup and free throw to cut the Baldwyn lead to 49-39 with 3:14 to play.
“I was very proud, but definitely not surprised,” Bates said of the comeback effort. “This team knows nothing more than fighting and playing hard. They have done it all year long. Playing hard is a given, but fighting and never quitting is something they’re done over and over again. I was very proud, just wish we could have gotten a few more things to go our way to pull off the upset.”
Pine Grove’s hopes were dashed by Tyes, who answered with a personal 5-0 run over the next minute and change of play. Tyes dropped a team-high 20 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Bearcats, which shot 50% from the field and 24 of 40 from the free-throw line.
Rowland was slowed with foul trouble in the first half but bounced back to score 18 of her 20 points in the second half, including eight in the fourth.
She’s one of three seniors that leaves Pine Grove after winning a Class 1A state championship as freshmen in 2020 to cap a historic four-peat for the Lady Panthers’ program.
Rowland played through a knee injury suffered in the Tippah County Tournament in early January. Fellow senior Ellie Fryar wasn’t as fortunate, as the team’s leading scorer (16.2 ppg) from a season ago missed all but a handful of minutes this season after a torn ACL in August of 2022 derailed her senior year.
Wilder rounds out the senior group that embodies what Bates hopes continues to shine within her program.
“These seniors are some of the best kids to go through this program. They definitely didn’t get the senior year they deserved but that is life,” Bates said. “No one really remembers a player by their team’s record – maybe stats – but most often players are remembered for what they brought to the game.
“Ellie Fryar will always be remembered as the gritty, hard-nosed worker. She is always willing to do what others don’t want to do. She never met a challenge that she backed away from. Lana Rowland will always be remembered for her scoring ability and excitement she brought to the game on the offensive end, and how she brought some passion to the game. Avery Wilder will be remembered for giving every single ounce of ability she had, always being willing to step in and do what you ask, or at least try. They are all three great leaders and even better people. They showed up every day and never packed it in and never gave up. Wins and losses mean a lot, but the legacy you leave behind mean way more. These girls left some really good ones for future Lady Panthers to follow. I’m forever thankful that I got to coach them.”
