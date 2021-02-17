H.W. BYERS • The Division 3-1A Tournament was held at H.W. Byers last week, and saw Ashland and Hickory Flat compete for spots in the 1-1A playoffs. When the dust settled, the Hickory Flat Rebels and Lady Rebels earned spots in the playoffs, as did the Ashland Lady Blue Devils.
Tuesday’s first contest saw the Lady Blue Devils defeat Coldwater 58-28, earning them a spot in the 1A playoffs. Ashland’s boys’ team did not have such luck, as they were defeated by West Union in the opening round, ending their season. The Hickory Flat Rebels earned their way into the next round due to forfeit by Coldwater.
Friday’s matchups did not go Hickory Flat or Ashland’s way, as the Rebels and Lady Rebels lost to Myrtle and eventual champ West Union respectively, and the Lady Blue Devils dropped their game against the Lady Hawks of Myrtle.
Saturday’s consolation games saw the Lady Rebels defeat the Lady Blue Devils 53-22. The Lady Rebels will travel to Baldwyn for their 1st round 1A matchup, while the Lady Blue Devils will travel to Ingomar.
The Hickory Flat Rebels dropped their consolation matchup against West Union 52-34, and will travel to Ingomar for their 1st round matchup.