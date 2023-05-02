BIGGERSVILLE – A pitcher’s duel on Friday night resulted in a 1-0 win for Hickory Flat as Abby Tatum connected on a RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to give the Lady Rebels a critical jumpstart in the Class 1A second-round softball playoff series.
Tatum’s game-winning hit opened the floodgates – literally and figuratively – on Saturday for the Hickory Flat offense, as the Lady Rebels competed the sweep of Biggersville in a high-scoring 17-13 victory to advance to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in program history.
“Over the last two days I’ve been super proud of the effort that they’ve put out,” said second-year Hickory Flat head coach Kody Joyner. “We haven’t been in many one-run games, and last night, I thought we’d never break the ice. We finally did. And to be able to come through that, I think, set the stage for us today to put some runs together and play with some confidence.”
The Lady Rebels (11-8) compiled 13 hits and scored at least one run in every inning on Saturday.
Tatum picked up right where she left off, getting her team on the board first in the first inning with a one-out double and scored when Jolee Young singled her in.
Biggersville matched the run with one of its own in the bottom of the first, but over the next three frames, the Lady Rebels took a commanding 9-2 lead entering the bottom of the fourth.
With all control of the game, a downpour of steady rain plagued Young in the circle, losing her command to allow six free passes to watch Biggersville storm back with an eight-run inning for a 10-9 lead.
Young pushed through the elements to limit the Lady Lions to just one run in the fifth, two in the sixth, and perfect 1-2-3 inning in the seventh. The junior finished with nine strikeouts, bookending her incredible performance from Friday, where she pitched the complete game shutout with only three hits allowed while adding three strikeouts and three walks.
“Jolee pitching the last two days has been very important because without her, it’s tough for us to be in the spot we’re in,” said Joyner. “She battled rain, the wet field conditions, along with other things and showed a lot of maturity and leadership to pull us through.”
The back-and-forth affair led to a tie game as a two-out error allowed Biggersville to tie the game at 13-13 in the bottom of the sixth.
In the top of the seventh, Malia Matthews led off with single, followed by a walk to Mack Garner, setting up Anna Rose Work for the go-ahead RBI single. The Lady Rebels worked to load the bases with two outs, where Work, Layla Hall and Chasity Davis all scored on wild pitches or passed balls to stretch the lead to four.
“That was a big hit for Anna Rose there, especially after her getting pretty beat up on a collision earlier in the game. That kind of embodies what this team is about. We don’t quit,” Joyner said.
Tatum led the effort at the plate again, going 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Young, Matthews, Work and Hall each tallied two hits apiece. Work led the team with 3 RBIs. Garner added 2 RBIs on a double in the fourth.
“Her at the plate was big last night, no doubt,” Joyner said of Tatum’s series offensively. “She punched that RBI in late in the game to give us the lead. Her doing that, and then adding to it today was big for her to get us started in the first inning.”
Hickory Flat will take on West Union in the third-round matchup. The Lady Eagles won 11-5 in the lone regular season meeting between the two teams back on Mar. 27.
