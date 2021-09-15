HICKORY FLAT - The Hickory Flat Lady Rebels welcomed the Pine Grove Lady Panthers for a matchup on Thursday that featured a pair of teams that are shaking off the last bits of rust carried over from separate stints in quarantine, with both squads returning recently to the court.
With home-court advantage on their side, the Lady Rebels were able to run to a 3-0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-10) victory over the Lady Panthers.
"They performed pretty good," Hickory Flat head coach Adam Mauney said postgame. "We got every free ball and made it into a kill. We've been working on our serves, trying to get our service errors down. I thought our girls did very well tonight."
Hickory Flat opened the match on a 7-2 run before the Lady Panthers responded with a 3-0 run. The Lady Rebels regained momentum in a big way midway through the first set with a 12-3 run capped off by a Dixie Ware ace. Pine Grove attempted to get back into the set with a pair of kills by Ellie Fryar, but a Sarah Jo Skelton ace helped end the Pine Grove run, as Hickory Flat took the set 25-15.
The second and third sets in this matchup both went heavily in the Lady Rebels' favor, as Hickory Flat took both sets 25-10, thanks in part to excellent play from Emma Wilson. Wilson finished the match with 12 kills and three aces, mostly coming in these last two sets.
This win for Hickory Flat marked a turning point for Coach Mauney and his squad, who noted defeats from Walnut and Lafayette as building points for his team's return to action.
"I think we're fully back into it now," Coach Mauney noted. "That first game against Walnut, we had one practice, and we walked into Lafayette with two or three practices under our belt. After playing that Lafayette game, they are tough, and I feel like that really got us in a groove. I feel like we're 100 percent ready to go now."