The Hickory Flat girls golf program finished second in the state at the Class I State Tournament at the Hattiesburg Country Club on April 25-26. Pictured from left, Jolee Young, Emma Wilson, Abby Tatum and Anna Reese Woods.
HATTIESBURG • In just its second year as a program, the Hickory Flat girls golf team matured quickly to grab a state runner-up finish in the Class I State Tournament held at the Hattiesburg Country Club on April 25-26.
The Lady Rebels (416) finished behind state champions Sacred Heart, who shot a team score of 330 behind individual state champ Evie Sisk (163) and second place finisher Mallory Gilbertson (167).
“For them, this means a lot because I’m not sure if they knew they’d make it and they qualified just by a little bit, so they were just happy to be down there and get that experience,” said head coach Adam Mauney. “To be state runner-up in just the second year as a program is certainly something we can be proud of.”
Emma Wilson (204) and Abby Tatum (212) landed in fourth and fifth individually to complete the Lady Rebels score.
Both players shot 106 in the opening round last Monday, but Wilson broke triple digits for the first time all season with a 98 on Tuesday to cap off a strong campaign.
“They were playing their best golf at the right time – especially at the regional tournament,” said Mauney. “Going down to Hattiesburg, that was a pretty tough course for them but they handled it well.”
Wilson is the squad’s only senior, meaning Tatum, and first-year players, Jolee Young (229) and Anna Reese Woods (235) return for another title run next season.
“Just having those three, getting the experience they have, kind of motivates them to get back down there because of how good of a time they had,” said Mauney. “I think after this first year Jolee and Anna Reese have started to really get into it and I think they are going to start playing a whole lot more than what they’ve done in the past.
“There’s not a whole lot of girls in Class I that want to golf. And these girls from small, little Hickory Flat just pick it up and qualify for state in their second year is a big deal.”