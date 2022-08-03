KOSSUTH • Losing a talent like Emma Wilson would have most coaches in a sweat trying to replace a graduated senior that accomplished major feats.
Wilson, now an outside hitter at Northwest Mississippi Community College, was the star of the 2021 Hickory Flat team that captured the MHSAA Class 1A Volleyball State Championship after totaling 314 kills, 122 digs and 71 aces on the season, and a 22-kill performance in the five-set title win over Resurrection Catholic.
Her departure leaves a giant void to be filled, but second-year head coach Adam Mauney is confident he has the pieces to patch up the lost production.
“We have to give more and more reps for everybody else,” said Mauney. “I think we are going to be more balanced. We have Jolee (Young), Anna Reese (Woods), Sarah Jo (Skelton), Camri (Westmoreland), all that can hit the ball. I feel like the ball can go to a lot of different places, and more than it did last year. I think that’s going to benefit us.”
The well-rounded attack showcased itself in Saturday’s scrimmages at Kossuth, where the Lady Rebels swept Ripley and McNairy Central (TN) in a pair of two-set matches, and split sets with Corinth.
The list of names Mauney rattled off as potential contributors offensively all produced in some fashion, outside of Woods, who missed the scrimmages due to club volleyball tryouts.
Westmoreland, a 6-foot-1 junior middle blocker who had a strong showing Saturday, was second on the team last season with 74 kills, followed by 68 kills apiece from Young and Skelton.
Their outputs were made happen by Abby Tatum, who tallied 423 assists last year. Tatum and Wilson had strong chemistry on the floor as the setter fed the ball to Hickory Flat’s most dangerous weapon time and time again, and it paid off.
If the Lady Rebels are hoping to imitate last season’s success, it starts with Tatum.
“She’s the leader of the team. She knows that, I know that, everybody knows that,” said Mauney. “She’s got plenty of experience and had a ton of assists last year. Going into this year, I feel like she’s one of the best setters around. Without her, we’re not the team that we are.”
Wilson was just one of two seniors on last year’s championship squad – the other being libero Dixie Ware.
With a bulk of experience returning across the board, and the growth of players like Chasity Davis, Mackenzie Garner and Vonterrica Garner, it’s made for a deep roster that is not only versatile, but can push each other for playing time as the season goes on.
“We’re going to have more players on the court this year than we did last year,” Mauney said. “Last year we ran about seven players on varsity and this year it’s going to be eight or nine. We may not have a libero. It’ll probably be three defensive specialists. Everybody’s going to know their role on the team.”
Experience, depth and talent are all calling cards for Hickory Flat, who begins the season on the road to face defending 4A champs Pontotoc on Aug. 9. Those factors are added in with an established championship expectation seeping through daily conversations between the team.
“They know how good they are. They know they’re just as good as they were last year,” said Mauney. “And they have the same goals going into this year. Everybody on this team expects us to be as good as we were a year ago. We expect to go to North Half, we expect to go to the championship, it’s just a matter of just doing it.”
