NEW ALBANY — Hickory Flat was tested to start the season on Saturday at the Bulldog Bash in New Albany.
The Lady Rebels didn’t quite fail every one, but they didn’t pass them with flying colors either.
Hickory Flat competed in the White division of pool play, squaring off with an improved East Union squad, annual Class 4A contender Caledonia, and 7A member Starkville.
Drawing the 8 a.m. start, the Lady Rebels slumbered through an opening 25-22 set loss to East Union before bouncing back to split the match with a 25-20 win in the second set.
Caledonia posed a bigger threat with their length at the net, allowing the Lady Cavaliers to garner the sweep in both sets (25-22, 25-22), before the Lady Rebels split with Starkville (27-26, 24-26) to close out pool play.
“Overall in pool play, we had some positive things but we’ve definitely got a few few things we need to work on,” said first-year head coach Kody Joyner. “Just being in our spots, covering our area the way we need to, communicating with one another. We were rusty in those areas. Playing against some of the bigger schools, you could see some of the positive things in that, but we were a little too inconsistent to do what we are capable of doing.”
The Lady Rebels were stunned by Myrtle in a sweep (25-21, 25-18) in the Silver Bracket. And even more surprisingly, they never really put up much of a fight as the Lady Hawks built a 20-9 lead in the first set and then a 22-14 lead in the second to pull away with drama-free wins in both games.
“We really struggled receiving the ball, and that all goes back too consistency,” said Joyner. “You look, and one time we’d cover a ball that you wouldn’t ever think we could cover, then the next time it would be something that seems pretty simple and we would just mess it up. That’s just how it’s going right now, but with us being a contender (in 1A) and trying to get where we need to be, it’s going to take some work. They haven’t forgot how to play overnight but at the same time we’ve got to be much more consistent and balanced in our attack.”
With Joyner in his first year, there was always going to be some slight adjustments for the Lady Rebels.
And despite returning six experienced seniors, the loss of last year’s setter Abby Tatum to graduation has forced several players into new roles.
Among them, senior Sarah Jo Skelton is now the team’s primary setter after serving as a chess piece for the Lady Rebels over the past three seasons. Her versatility was a key reason as to why Joyner trusted her to fill the setter role, but also leaves big shoes to fill in other spots.
“She’s been playing volleyball for a really long time. The thing about her is she’s so versatile. She can play most any spot I put her in,” Joyner said. “And with her moving to setter, I’ve had to relay to our team, if we want to be as good as we can be, it’s going to require other people stepping up.”
As the season gets into full swing, the challenges will expand due to an extremely tough non-division schedule early on.
The Lady Rebels dropped a 3-1 decision on the road Monday to 5A power Lafayette.
The rigid slate will only get tougher as Hickory Flat will travel to 3A frontrunners Kossuth, Belmont and Alcorn Central, before hitting the road to the two, 2A favorites against Walnut on Aug. 29 and Ingomar on Oct. 3 to end the regular season.
Home matches against West Jones, Tishomingo County, Regents of Oxford, Senatobia and New Albany litter throughout the rest of the schedule, making life difficult for the 1A favorites.
“It’s definitely not a walk in the park,” Joyner said with a laugh. “That’s kind of the point of setting such a difficult schedule, to be tried and tested, and hopefully when it gets time for playoffs, you want to have some tough games under your belt to show that you can handle business.”
