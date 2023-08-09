rip-2023-08-09-sport-hf-vb-1

Hickory Flat senior Anna Reese Woods plays the ball up for a dig in Saturday's action at the Bulldog Bash in New Albany. 

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

NEW ALBANY — Hickory Flat was tested to start the season on Saturday at the Bulldog Bash in New Albany.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you