FALKNER • Hickory Flat ended a two-game losing skid with a lopsided 23-5 win over Falkner in four innings on Monday night.
The Lady Rebels racked up a season-high 20 hits, including three doubles, one triple and one home run, while striking out just once in the offensive outpour.
“I think our biggest thing sometimes is we try to push the issue too much, try to a little too hard, trying to kill it. Mechanically, when we get things back together, we can be a decent hitting team as long as we settle down and keep it simple,” said Hickory Flat second-year head coach Kody Joyner. “That’s what I kind of preach to them a lot, is just keep it simple. That’s what we did tonight and it paid off.”
Hickory Flat (5-3) plated runs in every inning, beginning with a three-run first behind RBI singles from Abby Tatum and Mack Garner and a wild pitch for the 3-0 lead.
The Lady Rebels tacked on six runs in the second on five singles and three walks.
A nine-run third gave them an 18-0 lead but Falkner (2-8) extended the game with five runs in the bottom half of the innings, aided by several miscues from the Lady Rebels.
With two outs, the Lady Eagles placed two on with a hit-by-pitch and an error, setting up a RBI single for Landyn Bates. Later, with the bases loaded, Falkner’s Kady Duncan drove in two with a sharp single into left field. Hickory Flat’s second error of the inning led to the final two runs for Falkner.
The Lady Rebels made good use of the extra inning, plating five more to finish off the run-rule victory, highlighted by a three-run inside-the-park home run by Morgan Green.
The speedy junior was a perfect 4 for 4 with 5 RBIs and five runs scored on the night. On the season, Green is hitting .609 with a .654 on-base percentage.
“She’s definitely a big asset to the team,” Joyner said. “I trust her in the leadoff spot to get on. Once she reaches, she’s shifty, she’s fast, she can move around the bases when we need her to. Anybody would agree, having a leadoff hitter than you feel like you’re confident in to get on base almost half the time, you feel really good about your chances once she gets there.”
Tatum and Garner were both 4 for 4 at the dish as well with two RBIs apiece. Catcher Malia Matthews was 3 for 4 with a pair of runs driven in.
Jolee Young earned the win in the circle, allowing five unearned runs on three hits, seven strikeouts and two walks. At the plate, the junior was 3 for 5 with a team-high 7 RBIs.
“She had a really good night, and to be honest, at the beginning she wasn’t feeling super well earlier in the day. But she came out tonight and took care of business and hit the ball,” said Joyner. “There was a couple of times in my third base coaching box I was ducking because she was lining it over there. The big thing with her is if she’s settled in, she’s a really quality pitcher. There’s a reason why she was recently picked to the MAC All-Star Game.”
