A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
First-year Hickory Flat softball coach Kody Joyner has the Lady Rebels in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs for the first time since 2018. | FILE
High school sports reporter & digital producer
HICKORY FLAT • Hickory Flat won the battle of the Lady Rebels in the first-round matchup against Thrasher in the MHSAA Class 1A softball playoffs.
On Friday, Hickory Flat took a 13-3 win in five innings. They followed that up with a 7-2 victory on Saturday to complete the sweep and advance to the second round for the first time since 2018.
The Lady Rebels second-round opponent is Division 4-1A champion Vardaman.
The Lady Rams (15-5) have won four in a row, including a 6-3 win over 3A power Kossuth last Thursday, April 21.
Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday at Vardaman. Hickory Flat hosts Game 2 on Friday, while Game 3 is set back in Vardaman if needed.
All game times are 6 p.m.
dillon.barnes@journalinc.com
Dillon covers high school sports.
Updated: April 26, 2022 @ 5:40 am
