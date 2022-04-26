Kody Joyner

First-year Hickory Flat softball coach Kody Joyner has the Lady Rebels in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs for the first time since 2018. | FILE

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

HICKORY FLAT • Hickory Flat won the battle of the Lady Rebels in the first-round matchup against Thrasher in the MHSAA Class 1A softball playoffs.

On Friday, Hickory Flat took a 13-3 win in five innings. They followed that up with a 7-2 victory on Saturday to complete the sweep and advance to the second round for the first time since 2018.

The Lady Rebels second-round opponent is Division 4-1A champion Vardaman.

The Lady Rams (15-5) have won four in a row, including a 6-3 win over 3A power Kossuth last Thursday, April 21.

Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday at Vardaman. Hickory Flat hosts Game 2 on Friday, while Game 3 is set back in Vardaman if needed.

All game times are 6 p.m.

