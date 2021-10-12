HICKORY FLAT - The Hickory Flat Lady Rebels took care of business on Tuesday night, sweeping Smithville 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-15) to advance to the second round of the 1A state volleyball playoffs.
"I think they came out well prepared and ready to play," Hickory Flat head coach Adam Mauney said of his team postgame.
Hickory Flat and Smithville went nearly shot for shot in the first set until a 7-3 run that featured a pair of Emma Wilson kills put the Lady Rebels up 12-6. Hickory Flat kept the pressure on Smithville and did not let them come back in the set, finishing the set with a 13-4 run that gave the Lady Rebels the 25-10 set victory. Four different Lady Rebels had at least a pair of kills in the set.
The second set mirrored the first in several respects, as Smithville hung around early until a 13-2 run that featured four straight Wilson aces gave the Lady Rebels a 17-6 advantage. Hickory Flat went on to take the second set 25-10 as well.
The final set proved to be more of a challenge for the Lady Rebels, as despite gaining a considerable lead, the Lady Rebels gave Smithville hope towards the end, as a late 5-2 run put Smithville within distance of a comeback. However, an early 15-5 run that started with a pair of Dixie Ware aces and featured four kills and three aces from Wilson was too much to overcome, as Hickory Flat took the set 25-15 and the game 3-0.
Wilson finished the game with a dozen kills and seven aces, while Jolee Young added four aces and three kills.
Hickory Flat advances to the second round of the 1A playoffs, where they will face Biggersville on Thursday night.