FALKNER • For the second time in a week, Hickory Flat made quick work of Strayhorn.
The Lady Rebels dismantled the Lady Mustangs 50-24 to kick off the 2022 Falkner Invitational on Thursday afternoon.
Hickory Flat defeated Strayhorn 64-23 just two days prior on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
In the first quarter, the Lady Rebels broke free of a 4-4 tie with back-to-back buckets from seniors Vonterrica Garner and Abby Tatum to spark a 12-2 close to the quarter for the 16-6 lead. Garner had six of her game-high 16 points in the opening period.
Still clinging to a 10-point lead midway through the second, Hickory Flat blew the game open with a 15-0 run to end the first half, using 10 points from junior Morgan Green, including a pair of 3-pointers to pull away with a 34-10 halftime lead.
Green finished with 12 points, and her two makes from deep were the Lady Rebels only two of the contest as they shot 2 of 20 from beyond the arc.
Tatum also had 12 points on 6 of 15 shooting from the field. The trio of Green (6), Garner (5) and Tatum (4) accounted for 15 of the Lady Rebels’ 21 steals, defensively.
Lady Rebels down Falkner again
A rematch from Nov. 8 went Hickory Flat’s way again on Friday night.
The Lady Rebels took control late in the third quarter to knock off Falkner for a second time this season, clinching a 54-42 victory at the Falkner Invitational.
Falkner’s Kyleigha Strickland’s jump shot with 2:05 left in the third quarter gave the Lady Eagles a 33-32 lead. It marked the eighth lead change of the night, and Falkner’s last, as Hickory Flat ended the third on a 9-0 run, started by a 3-pointer from Tatum and ending with three straight layups from Garner for a 41-33 lead entering the fourth.
Strickland scored eight of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter as Falkner (3-3) got within seven after a personal 4-0 run by the sophomore near the five-minute mark kept her team close. But Hickory Flat (7-1) sealed the win with a 10-2 run to build a 15-point lead late in the game.
Garner led the Lady Rebels with 20 points, followed by senior Portrika Burnside, who added 16 in the win.
Mallie Mitchell scored nine points and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds for Falkner.
