RIPLEY • The Ripley Tigers and Lady Tigers took part in the Division 1-4A Tournament last week, clinching their 4A playoff spots in the process. Both the Tigers and Lady Tigers found out their travel plans for next week, while the Tigers picked up a consolation win in the process.
Ripley’s run in the division tournament started in rough fashion for both the Tigers and Lady Tigers on Thursday. The Lady Tigers dropped an extremely competitive overtime contest to North Pontotoc, falling 44-40 in the overtime matchup. The night’s next matchup saw the Ripley Tigers fall to New Albany 62-54, ensuring both the Tigers and Lady Tigers spots in the next night’s consolation games.
The Lady Tigers fell short in Friday’s consolation game against New Albany, falling 39-31. The Lady Tigers will travel to Choctaw Central for their 1st round 4A playoff contest.
The Tigers picked up a gritty 53-50 win against Corinth in the consolation game, earning them a trip to Kosciusko for their 1st round 4A playoff matchup.