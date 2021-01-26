RIPLEY • The Ripley Lady Tigers have made winning very close games a habit this season, going 5-1 in games decided by 5 or fewer points. That record expands to 9-2 in games decided by 10 or fewer points.
Unfortunately for the Lady Tigers, they were on the receiving end of a close loss on Friday, when they fell to Corinth 40-36.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 7-2 lead to begin the game before Corinth came right back, beginning a pattern of consistent lead changes in the 1st half. For every second-chance point Corinth managed to score on the offense end, Ripley forced a turnover leading to easy transition scoring. Ripley held a slim 16-15 lead going into the halftime break.
The Lady Warriors, who were looking to avenge a 45-36 loss to Ripley back In December, began the 2nd half on a 10-2 run, breaking a previously close game wide open and giving themselves some breathing room. The Lady Warriors held the lead this run gave them until well into the 4th quarter, when Ripley went on an 11-2 run of their own, tying the game in the process. It was here when foul trouble began to cost the Lady Tigers, as a 10-2 2nd half foul difference between Ripley and Corinth allowed the Lady Warriors to expand a late lead and seal the game with free-throws alone.
Despite the blemish this 40-36 loss brings, the Lady Tigers still hold a 9-3 record in games decided by 10 points or fewer, proving that they should not be counted out in any close game situations. Sydney Flake led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 14 points.