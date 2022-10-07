BOONEVILLE • The start of the Chelsey Rhodes era at Northeast Mississippi Community College coincides with big changes inside the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC).
The elimination of the state tournament plus the addition of three regular season dates highlight the first schedule that Rhodes pieced together as head coach of the women's basketball team.
"We're just ready to get rolling," Rhodes said. "I think the girls are ready to play. They're getting accustomed to working hard. We're ready to show our fans what we've been working towards all this time."
Rhodes will make her official Northeast debut in front of a friendly crowd on Tuesday, November 1 as Wallace State (Ala.) Community College at Hanceville comes to town for the season opener.
However, the Lady Tigers will play six of their next seven games away from the Booneville campus. The lone exception is a matchup with Arkansas Baptist College's junior varsity squad on Monday, November 14.
"I'm ok with it," said Rhodes. "A lot of times you encounter more adversity on the road so it's good that we'll get to experience that early. It'll make us better in the long run."
Northeast plays three MACCC opponents in non-conference contests during that stretch, including the first of two rivalry meetings with Itawamba Community College on Thursday, December 1 in Fulton.
The Lady Tigers participate in a Thanksgiving tournament on the coast from November 21-22 with games against Chattahoochee Valley (Ala.) Community College and East Mississippi Community College.
Northeast completes its fall semester slate by hosting doubleheaders alongside the men's program versus Volunteer State (Tenn.) Community College and Calhoun (Ala.) Community College on December 10th and 12th, respectively.
The Lady Tigers roll right into their 14-game MACCC slate when they return from their three-week Christmas break starting with a trip to Hinds Community College on Thursday, January 5.
The mirror format for conference scheduling continues for the third consecutive campaign. It cuts down on travel parties by sending either the Lady Tigers or Tigers on the road while the other team takes the court inside historic Bonner Arnold Coliseum on the same night.
Itawamba serves as Northeast's inaugural league home contest on Monday, January 9. The Lady Tigers journey to another rival in Northwest Mississippi Community College some 10 days later.
Northeast will recognize Rhodes' initial class of sensational sophomores prior to its regular season finale versus visiting East Central Community College on Thursday, February 23.
The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 23 Tournament begins at on-campus sites on Monday, February 27 and concludes with the semifinals and championship matchup at Mississippi College's A.E. Wood Coliseum.
