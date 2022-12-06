RIPLEY • A third-quarter mishap ultimately sunk Ripley’s hopes of winning Friday night’s Division 2-4A opener.
North Pontotoc closed the third on a 16-2 run to flip a nine-point deficit into a five-point lead and carried that momentum to a 48-46 win over the Lady Tigers.
Ripley (5-4, 0-1) led 20-18 at the half after senior point guard Paris Morgan scored on a layup just before the buzzer sounded.
The Lady Tigers stormed out of the gates in the second half with a 7-0 run behind baskets from Alorian Story and Morgan, and capped by a 3-pointer from Neveah Young at the 5:50 mark for a 27-18 lead.
From there, North Pontotoc took control with its massive run, flipping the script of the game flow.
“Defensively, we just kind of got lost,” said Ripley head coach Chad Brown. “I think we just got settled with a nine-point lead and you could tell the effort wasn’t there defensively. They capitalized on us not moving defensively, getting lazy, and hit some shots in that stretch that we just didn’t hit.”
North Pontotoc’s Kiara Shelly spearheaded the third-quarter rally with the first seven points of the the 16-2 spurt. Shelly finished with a team-high 17 points on 7 of 15 shooting and a 3 of 6 effort from the free-throw line.
Gracie Corley continued the Lady Vikings’ momentum to open the fourth, knocking down her second 3-pointer of the game at the 7-minute mark for a 38-29 lead.
Ripley battled back behind the trio of Story, Morgan and Young. Story and Morgan each went on personal 5-0 runs to bring the Lady Tigers to within three late in the fourth. After another Shelly basket, Young sunk her third trey at the 2:50 mark to make the score 44-42.
Young had her fifth attempt from deep roll around the rim on the Lady Tigers’ next possession that would’ve tied the game, but instead a defensive rebound led to a made 3-ball on the other end by North Ponotoc’s Emma Burk to push the lead back to six.
Ripley has its chances down the stretch to regain control but Story and Morgan combined to go 2 of 5 from the free-throw line in the final 1:24 that kept the Lady Tigers from a late comeback.
Story led all scorers with 23 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds to go with three blocks. Morgan scored 12 points, with 10 coming in the second half. Young added 11 as the trio combined for all of the Lady Tigers’ 46 points.
As a team, Ripley shot 17 of 50 (34%) from the floor, including a 4 of 21 (19%) performance from beyond the arc.
“We’re going to have to have some people step up,” Brown said of the scoring. “Not Paris, not Alorian, it’s got to be some of these other ones that step up for us to be successful.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.