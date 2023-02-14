LOUISVILLE • Ripley had the odds stacked against them on Monday night.
And despite a valiant effort in the first half, a poor third quarter allowed No. 1 seeded Louisville to pull away with a 70-40 win, ending the Lady Tigers season in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
“We knew it was an uphill battle whenever we got the 4-seed and had to come down here,” said Ripley head coach Chad Brown. “We battled with them the first half. But their depth and their athleticism showed in the second half and wore us down. We turned it over early in the third quarter and they never looked back.”
Ripley trailed just 31-25 at the half as the 3-ball kept them in the game. Seniors Serena Adams and Nevaeh Young each connected on a pair of 3-pointers – one in each quarter – while Starr Vernor added her only make in the second period.
Throughout the first half, the Lady Tigers handled the full-court pressure applied from the Lady Wildcats.
But that was a much different story in the third quarter, where turnovers came in bunches to see Louisville transfer those into layups and a 25-4 run across the first eight minutes of the second half.
“They started double-teaming Paris (Morgan) all the way up the floor. They forced us to bring the ball up the floor with our other guards and we had a hard time doing that,” said Brown. “They played us baseline-to-baseline. They did a good job of denying Paris and making somebody else beat them. And once we did get up the floor, we weren’t able to convert on shots and they would leak out and throw it long for a layup.”
Due to the nature of the turnovers, Ripley’s leading scorer, junior forward Alorian Story, was held in check. Story didn’t score until the third quarter – marking her only basket on the night to finish with five points.
“We couldn’t get it down there to her. They were putting tons of pressure on us,” said Brown. “… They probably put more pressure on us than anybody had all year. And that’s probably the best team we’ve played all year.”
Ripley’s season ends with an 11-17 record and will lose four seniors in Adams, Morgan, Young and Khiyana Fisher, who missed the entire season with an injury.
“They’ve experienced a lot in their four years,” Brown said of his senior group. “They’ve experienced a state championship. They experienced COVID. They experienced just a ton in their four years. But they leave with not only a state championship, but a lot of wins, playoffs every year, multiple Tippah County Tournament championships, so they have a lot to be proud of.
“You know, this year wasn’t what we wanted it to be, but we knew it was going to be a tough year because we lost so much from last year. But they can leave with their heads up high, knowing they left a mark on Ripley basketball that they can be proud of.”