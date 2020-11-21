Shannon • The Ripley Lady Tigers visited the Shannon Lady Raiders on Thursday night and despite being down early fought back to get the road win 45-43.
“Mental toughness,” Ripley head coach Steve Willey attributed to his team’s success postgame.
“In a tight game, we handled some situations we haven’t been in. We were down a bit early and fought back. I’m very proud of them.”
Shannon started the game on a 7-2 scoring run before eventually taking the first quarter 15-10. Ripley fought back with an 8-2 run of their own to begin the second quarter before going into the locker room for halftime only down one.
Shannon opened the 3rd quarter with an 8-2 run of their own, opening up a multiple possession deficient once again. The Lady Tigers closed the gap by the end of the third and overtook the Lady Raiders in the fourth, forcing the issue inside while generating easy looks and getting to the free throw line. Ripley held off a late Shannon rally to complete the comeback and get the 45-43 win.
Amy Rodgers led the Lady Tigers with 15, while Sydney Flake had 12.