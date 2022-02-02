BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. - Blue Mountain College Women's Basketball announces it will be celebrating its 50th year anniversary Saturday, February 5 on its home court at Tyler Gymnasium.
The Lady Toppers will host Talladega at 12:00 p.m. in Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) action.
Lady Topper head coach Tracy Rice said the day will be devoted to welcoming back former players and coaches.
"We would love to see you to celebrate this momentous occasion," Rice said. "It will be a great time of fellowship and fun. We want to show our appreciation for your part in building the tradition of BMC Women's Basketball."
Players, coaches, managers and cheerleaders from the first 50 years of Lady Topper basketball are invited to participate in the occasion. Admission will be free to honored guests.
Plans include gifts, door prizes, special recognition, and fellowship among WBB alumnae, coaches, and friends. Registration begins at 11:00 in the foyer of Tyler Gymnasium.
Due to early January Covid-19 case numbers, planning for the event was tentative. With a recent significant downturn in cases, BMC has been cleared to move forward with the plan.
Homecoming is also set that day, as BMC will recognize its court immediately after the women's game.
Interested guests are asked to click the link below to let BMC know you are attending.