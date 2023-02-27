MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) announced its end of the year women’s basketball awards on Wednesday Feb. 22, with Blue Mountain Christian earning nine awards.
The big winner for the Lady Toppers was Charmen Taylor who was named First-Team All-Conference, while her twin sister, Carmen Taylor was named Second-Team All-Conference.
Newcomers Rebecca Walter and Isabella Carlson earned spots on the SSAC All-Freshman Team, while Charnita Brooks, Genise Dabbs, Carissa Horton and Julia Nicholson were all named to the Barnes & Noble College All-Academic Team. Horton also earned a spot on the Champions of Character Team.
“Charmen has been playing great all season,” BMCU head coach Tracy Rice said. “She is our leading scorer and leading rebounder. I’m excited to see her get this recognition. Carmen is also an exceptional player and very deserving. They have led us in scoring all season.
I’m also proud of Rebecca and Isabella. They have very bright futures in our program, and I know they will continue to improve because of their work ethic. It’s always good to see several Lady Toppers receive academic awards to continue the tradition of excellence on and off the court.”
Loyola racked up the vast number of major awards, winning Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.