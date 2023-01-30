rip-2023-01-30-sport-bmc-wbb-1

Blue Mountain Christian's Crystin Guy scored 14 points and dished out five assists in a 68-66 win in overtime against William Carey on Saturday.

BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Christian Women downed William Carey in overtime Saturday 68-66, scoring payback from an earlier defeat in the season.

