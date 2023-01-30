BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Christian Women downed William Carey in overtime Saturday 68-66, scoring payback from an earlier defeat in the season.
The Crusaders led by 10 in the fourth quarter, but the Topper offense started chipping away.
With less than two minutes to go in regulation, Carmen Taylor (SO/Arlington, Tenn.) and Charnita Brooks (SR/Memphis, Tenn.) would hit key threes to give Blue Mountain a 55-53 lead with less than a minute to go.
Crystin Guy (SO/Mobile, Ala.) would tie the game at 57-57 from the charity stripe to send it to overtime.
"I'm so proud of our defense today," BMCU head coach Tracy Rice said. "Shots weren't falling at times, but we kept it close and were able to make huge plays at the end."
Guy would make the first bucket in overtime, while Brooks drained another three. Guy and Taylor would finish off the Crusaders with free throws to give the Lady Toppers the victory.
Taylor would lead Blue Mountain with 17 points, while sister Charmen Taylor (SO/Arlington, Tenn.) finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Brooks ended with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Guy finished with 14 points and five assists also for the Lady Toppers. Lauren Rowley led Carey with 17 points and six rebounds.
BMCU (12-9, 5-8 SSAC) matched its win total from last season with 12 and already has one more SSAC win than last season. The Lady Toppers next host Southeastern Baptist Tuesday in Blue Mountain in non-conference action with tip set for 5 p.m. CST.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of
around two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&