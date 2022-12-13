rip-2022-12-13-sport-bmcu-bskb-1

Blue Mountain Christian's JonDarius Warren scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed six rebounds in a 65-62 loss to Stillman on Saturday. 

BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Christian Women lost a heartbreaker in SSAC action to (RV) Stillman on Monday night, as the Tigers prevailed 87-84 in double overtime.

