BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Christian Women lost a heartbreaker in SSAC action to (RV) Stillman on Monday night, as the Tigers prevailed 87-84 in double overtime.
The Lady Toppers spent most of the night making runs at the Stillman lead, being down by as much as 11 at one point in the fourth.
Blue Mountain clawed its way back into it with Carmen Taylor (SO/Arlington, Tenn.) eventually hitting the tying shot with time running out in regulation to even it at 65-65.
Taylor had one of her best nights offensively, as she dropped 31 points on the Stillman defense.
A total of 65 fouls were called between the two teams, with the Lady Toppers going 25-for-46 from the free-throw line.
The first overtime was also a draw, as Taylor would hit a jumper and a free-throw to put the Toppers up 74-71 with 21 seconds left, but Stillman answered with a basket and two charity shots to make it 75-75.
It looked like it was going to be all Blue Mountain in the second overtime as they would go up 84-79, but Stillman would get three straight baskets and finally, two free throws from Imani Wimbish-Gay to ice it.
Taylor's 31 would lead all scorers, followed by Alexis Wynn (SR/Adamsville, Tenn.) with 13, Crystin Guy (SO/Mobile, Ala.) with 12 and Charnita Brooks (SR/Memphis, Tenn.) with 11 for Blue Mountain.
"Our ladies showed a lot of grit coming from behind the way they did," BMCU head coach Tracy Rice said. "We gave ourselves a chance to win it, and that's what we're supposed to do. We had our opportunities at the free-throw line all night, but we didn't make them count, so that was the difference."
BMCU (7-4, 2-3 SSAC) hits the road Thursday to play in-state foe Southeastern Baptist in Laurel, Miss. at 5 p.m. CST.
Slow start by BMCU gives Stillman conference win
Stillman picked up an SSAC victory over Blue Mountain Christian Men on Monday, winning 65-62.
A slow start seemed to be the downfall for the Toppers, as the Tigers jumped out to a quick 15-2 lead before Blue Mountain could start clawing back into it.
In the second half, the Toppers would finally tie it at 41-41 on a Manny Patrick (JR/Mobile, Ala.) layup, but Stillman's Khalil Johnson answered with a jumper that would give Stillman the lead for good.
It seemed the Toppers were always just three or four points from tying it again, but Stillman's Derrick Finklea would make a big shot or play to thwart the Blue Mountain offense.
"The slow start was what decided it," BMCU head coach Jermael Bingham said. "We made a good run late in the first half and then again in the second, so I was pleased with how our guys got after it. We're a high tempo team, so we can't have slow starts. Credit to Stillman for playing well, also."
BMCU's JonDarius Warren (SR/Corinth, Miss.) led all scorers with 21 points and six rebounds, followed by Jakobey Hitchens (SR/Baton Rouge, La.) who had 15 points. SSAC Player of the Week Vatangoe Donzo (SR/Philadelphia, Penn.)e was held in check scoring by the Tigers with two points, but he would go on to block four shots and grab seven boards.
BMCU (7-4, 3-3 SSAC) returns to action Saturday at home, as they host Lyon in non-conference action with tip set for 2 p.m. CST.
