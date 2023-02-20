BLUE MOUNTAIN • Brewton-Parker Women got the best of Blue Mountain Christian on Saturday on Senior Day in the final regular-season game of the year, winning 63-58.
The Lady Toppers looked like they would rally from down eight points in the fourth quarter, drawing to just within a point, but the Lady Barons would hold on down the wire to take the SSAC victory.
Charmen Taylor (SO/Arlington, Tenn.) was solid in the loss for BMCU, recording a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds while also blocking three shots.
Charnita Brooks (SR/Memphis, Tenn.) led all scorers with 22 points for Blue Mountain, while also pulling down five rebounds.
Angel McCrae was a force down low for Brewton-Parker, as she recorded her own double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds, while Madison Evans led with 17 points.
The Lady Toppers will now travel to Montgomery, Ala. Wednesday for the SSAC Championship, where they enter as the No. 7 seed.
Blue Mountain will play No. 10 seed Talladega Wednesday at the Cramton Multiplex with tip set for 12:30 p.m. CST. If the Toppers prevail, they will play No. 2 seed Faulkner Thursday at 4:30 p.m. CST.
The Lady Toppers finish the regular season at 15-12 overall and 7-11 in the SSAC.
Donzo records 13 blocks in Toppers’ win
Blue Mountain Christian's Vatangoe Donzo (SR/Philadelphia, Penn.) set a school record of 13 blocks Saturday on his home court, leading Blue Mountain Christian to a 70-60 victory on Senior Day and the final regular season game.
The super swatter finishes the regular season crossing the century mark in blocks with 112, leading the nation. He also leads the nation in blocks per game at 4.3.
With the game in the balance for the first half and first portion of the second, Blue Mountain pulled away in the second.
Donzo would record a double-double with 10 points to go along with his 13 blocks. He was three rebounds shy of a triple-double with seven. Ryan Sanders (SR/St. Louis, Mo.) led all scorers with 19 points, and JaMarcus Clark (JR/Orlando, Fla.) hit for 14.
"It was a good win to finish out the regular season," BMCU head coach Jermael Bingham said. "It took us a bit to get going, but we got after it in the second. I'm real happy for Tango and what he's done this season. He's a special defensive player who gives us all he has every time he steps on the court."
BMCU will now travel to the SSAC Championship next week as the No. 7 seed where they will once again meet No. 10 seed Brewton Parker. The two square off Wednesday at the Cramton Multiplex with tip set for 2:15 p.m. CST.
If the Toppers defeat Brewton-Parker, they will match up against No. 2 Faulkner Thursday at 6:15 p.m. CST.
BMCU finishes the regular season at 17-10 overall and 11-9 in the SSAC, its best season in program history.