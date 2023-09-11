rip-2023-09-11-sport-bmc-wsoccer-1

Blue Mountain Christian's Larisa Mercado notched a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Williams Baptist on Saturday.

BLUE MOUNTAIN – Blue Mountain Christian women rebounded on Saturday from a two-game losing skid, belting an outmatched Williams Baptist team 4-1.

