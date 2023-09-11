BLUE MOUNTAIN – Blue Mountain Christian women rebounded on Saturday from a two-game losing skid, belting an outmatched Williams Baptist team 4-1.
The Toppers got down to business early, as Madison Zamudio netted her second goal of the season at 7:15 in the first. It was also the second straight game Zamudio has scored.
At 22:37, Blue Mountain struck again with a point-blank range goal from Larisa Mercado off an assist from Adrianna Parsons to make it 2-nil.
Blue Mountain piled on two more goals in the second half, with Mardia Diedrick scoring from 30 feet on an assist from Mercado, and later Adrianna Parsons hitting the net on an assist from Allana Andrews.
Williams Baptist would finally get a goal with only 13 seconds left in the match; an unassisted score by Livvie Campbell.
“The girls played really hard today,” BMCU head coach Lauren Lear said. “Give credit to our defense, as we held them on their end of the field for most of the day. It was a good win to get back on track.”
The Topper defense was stifling, as the Eagle offense was only allowed three shots and two on goal all afternoon.
BMCU keeper Jordan Gates would have a save on two attempts for the victory, while the Toppers had seven shots on goal with 14 shots.
BMCU (2-3-1) returns to action Wednesday as they head to West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Montgomery, W.V. with first kick set for 3 p.m. CT.
