GULF SHORES, Ala. • Blue Mountain Christian stunned No. 5 Freed-Hardeman in the opening game of the Gulf Shores Invitational on Friday, winning in extra-innings 4-3 on a walk-off sac fly by Sindle Williams in the ninth.
The Toppers scored first in the third inning, getting an RBI single by Lane Thaxton. It took Freed a while, but they would answer in the top of the sixth on a sac fly, tying it at 1-1.
The Lions took ta 2-1 lead in the eighth with the international tie-break runner on second, but the Toppers answered in the bottom of the frame when Destiny Dill scored on a Jadyn Yarbro fielder’s choice, tying it at 3-3.
Freed scored another in the top of the ninth on an RBI double by Anna Kate Norton, but in the bottom of the frame, Julianna Ingram was hit with a pitch with the bases loaded to scored Hailey McDaniel, setting up the game-winner by Sindle Williams who smacked the sac fly to center to score Evi Edwards.
The Topper pitching combo of Thaxton and Jacy Weaver were stellar in the circle, with Thaxton tossing 5.1 innings with three Ks while Weave grabbed the win in relief with 3.2 inninngs of work and two Ks.
Edwards and McDaniel had two hits apiece to lead Blue Mountain at the plate.
GAME 2
The Toppers pulled the extra-innings trick again in the afternoon game against Houston-Victoria, this time winning in eight innings 7-4.
Blue Mountain got a run in the first on an Evi Edwards RBI double, followed by RBI singles in the second and third from Hailey McDaniel and Sam Whitwell.
Whitwell struck again in the fifth with another RBI single, and Houston Victoria answered to tie it in the fifth with an unearned run.
The Toppers put the game away in the top of the eighth on another RBI double by Edwards, a sac fly by Lane Thaxton to center and an RBI single by Mallory Jo Mitchell.
Blue Mountain got a complete game from Harley Mullins who went eight innings and struck out five.
Edwards was credited with fives hit and Mitchell with four to lead Blue Mountain.
GAME 3
Blue Mountain Christian returned to the Gulf Shores Invitational Saturday, dropping Game 3 to No. 8 Central Methodist 9-4.
Central wasted little time, putting up an eight spot in the second inning against the Toppers and starter Jacy Weaver.
The big inning was capped by four RBI singles and a two-run double by Joely Crider.
Weaver (2-4) would suffer the loss, going 1.1 innings, giving up five runs on five hits.
Lane Thaxton came on in relief in the second, but the Eagles would get her for four runs on 10 hits, too.
Mallory Jo Mitchell had a solid day at the plate for the Toppers, knocking an RBI single in the second and another RBI single in the sixth.
Thaxton chipped in an RBI double to left in the seventh, but Central Methodist closed it down.
Haley Cotter got the pitching win for CMU, tossing five innings, giving up two runs on five hits.
Mitchell, Thaxton and Tyra Yahola all had three hits apiece for the Toppers.
GAME 4
Blue Mountain picked up its third victory of the tournament in the nightcap, defeating Xavier (La.) 2-1 on a walkoff single by Skylar Lee in the seventh inning.
A pitching duel was going down for the most part of the game, as Blue Mountain’s Harley Mullins and Xavier’s Vivionna Robles stared each other down, but Mullins would get the win, tossing a complete game, giving up a run on five hits with seven Ks.
Blue Mountain’s first run came in the bottom of the fourth when Mallory Jo Mitchell hit a sac fly to center.
Lee’s walkoff came in the final inning with two on and one out, making it the second walkoff in as many days for the Toppers.
BMCU (7-5) begins its SSAC schedule Friday, March 10 against Brewton-Parker in a doubleheader at 1 and 3 p.m. CT in Mt. Vernon, Ga.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.