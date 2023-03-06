rip-2023-03-06-sport-bmc-sb-1

Blue Mountain Christian's Skylar Lee had a walkoff RBI single in a 2-1 win over Xavier in Saturday's final game at the Gulf Shores Invitational.

GULF SHORES, Ala. • Blue Mountain Christian stunned No. 5 Freed-Hardeman in the opening game of the Gulf Shores Invitational on Friday, winning in extra-innings 4-3 on a walk-off sac fly by Sindle Williams in the ninth.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you